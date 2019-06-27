Elon Musk’s SpaceX is reportedly raising more than $300 million in new funding, which would mean it raised over $1 billion this year alone

caption SpaceX founder Musk speaks at a post-launch news conference in Cape Canaveral source Reuters

SpaceX is raising another $314.2 million in equity funding, according to CNBC.

This would push SpaceX’s 2019 fundraising total to $1.33 billion, the report said.

SpaceX is reportedly looking to raise more than $300 million from investors, which would push its total fundraising total this year to more than $1 billion.

SpaceX, the private aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company founded by Elon Musk, has filed a document to raise $314.2 million at a valuation price of $214 a share, according to CNBC. If the round goes through, SpaceX’s 2019 fundraising tally would rise to $1.33 billion, the report said.

The company declined to comment.

The funding news highlights intense investor interest in SpaceX, considered a trailblazer in privately-funded space exploration.

On Tuesday, SpaceX launched its latest Falcon Heavy rocket, which included LightSail 2, the first spacecraft in Earth orbit powered by sunlight.

The Falcon Heavy also launched 23 other satellites, including an atomic clock for NASA and a craft with the ashes of 152 people.

