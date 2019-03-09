Astronauts on the space station liked SpaceX’s ‘Earthy’ toy so much that they kidnapped it. Their photos show how it’s become a crew member.

caption SpaceX launched a plush Earth doll aboard its Crew Dragon spaceship. Space station astronauts took the toy and now treat “Little Earthy,” they call it, as an unofficial crew member. source Anne McClain/NASA

SpaceX has completed the first flight of a commercial spaceship designed to fly people.

Called Crew Dragon, the vehicle landed in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, following a six-day mission in orbit.

No people flew on board to the International Space Station. Instead, the experimental Demo-1 mission carried a crash-test dummy and a plush toy Earth doll.

Space station crew members are smitten with the toy. They call it “Little Earth” or “Earthy” and have adopted it as an unofficial crew member.

NASA astronaut Anne McClain is posting photos on Twitter that show “Earthy” learning the ropes of spaceflight.

Last Saturday, SpaceX launched its new Crew Dragon spaceship designed for NASA astronauts toward the International Space Station (ISS), where the vehicle docked on March 3.

No humans flew on the historic commercial mission, called Demo-1 – only a crash-test dummy named Ripley, 400 pounds of cargo, and the fuzzy toy Earth. However, NASA described the mission as “absolutely critical” in its effort to replace the space shuttle (which retired in July 2011).

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine even hailed the mission as “the dawn of a new era in American human spaceflight” after Crew Dragon came back to Earth on Friday. In the coming months, SpaceX and NASA will analyze data gathered during the flight to prepare Crew Dragon for its first human passengers: NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

In the meantime, three Expedition 58 crew members living aboard the space station – NASA astronaut Anne McClain, Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko – have adopted “little Earthy” as an unofficial rookie in training.

“He’s going to welcome us aboard, probably, when we get there,” Behnken said Friday during a NASA TV broadcast. “I think Anne and David and Oleg have trained him up well. Hopefully he can walk us through the emergency brief and he’s a full-fledged station crew member by the time that we get there.”

Here’s what Earthy has been up to, and when it may come back.

SpaceX’s Demo-1 mission was designed to show NASA that its Crew Dragon spaceship is safe for flying astronauts.

caption A view of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket in Cape Canaveral, Florida. source SpaceX/Twitter

So SpaceX put 400 pounds of cargo inside and placed a crash-test dummy in one of the vehicle’s seats. The mannequin was named “Ripley” after the lead character in the “Alien” sci-fi movie series.

caption Inside the Crew Dragon ship on March 1, 2019, a day before its launch. source Elon Musk/SpaceX via Twitter

But seemingly on a whim, Elon Musk also tethered a toy Earth (made by the company Celestial Buddies) to another seat.

caption “Little Earth” or “Earthy” in a seat aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spaceship on March 2, 2019. source SpaceX/NASA TV

“Super high tech zero-g indicator added just before launch!” Musk tweeted, referring to the fact that the toy would float around.

caption Elon Musk makes a face during a press briefing on March 2, 2019. source Dave Mosher/Insider

SpaceX then launched Crew Dragon before dawn on March 2, 2019.

caption A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifts off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. source Mike Blake/Reuters

A day later, it caught up to the International Space Station…

caption The International Space Station. source NASA

…And docked with the football-field-size orbiting laboratory.

caption SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft — the first of NASA’s Commercial Crew vehicles — prepares to dock with the International Space Station on March 3, 2019. source NASA

The three Expedition 58 crew members were waiting.

caption From left: NASA astronaut Anne McClain, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, and astronaut David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency. source NASA

The crew opened the hatch and emptied the cargo, hailing SpaceX’s arrival as historic. McClain immediately took to the Little Earth.

caption Astronaut Anne McClain plays with a plush Earth toy inside SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule. source NASA TV

Soon, McClain started having some fun with the doll. “Yes buddy, that’s your Mother Earth. Isn’t she beautiful?” she said in a tweet with this photo.

caption The image was taken inside the space station’s seven-window Cupola Earth-observation room. source Anne McClain/NASA

“Earth will learn a lot during his busy week on @Space_Station — today he kept me company while we checked our suit sizing to account for space growth (I am 2 inches taller than when I launched!)” McClain tweeted.

caption McClain in a spacesuit called an external mobility unit or EMU. source Anne McClain/Twitter

“Earth’s second day on @Space_Station started early, but he was happy to learn that even in space, the day starts off with coffee,” McClain wrote on Tuesday.

caption The drink pouch says “Kona Coffee.” source Anne McClain/NASA

“Then it was emergency mask donning practice with @Astro_DavidS [Saint-Jacques],” she added. “If there’s an (unlikely) ammonia leak, we have just seconds to protect ourselves.”

caption Ammonia is a liquid coolant used across the space station. source Anne McClain/NASA

Earthy quickly became a way to spice up routine maintenance in orbit. “Busy 2nd day for Earth on @Space_Station — removing a constituent analyzer with @Astro_DavidS,” McClain said.

caption Constituent analyzers on the station “sniff” the air for anything that could harm astronauts or interfere with other equipment. source Anne McClain/NASA

McClain also enlisted Earthy in what she called “some plumbing work.” This selfie was taken while the two of them floated in front of the ISS toilet’s inner workings.

caption Toilets in space are as smelly as the ones on Earth. source Anne McClain/NASA

“Preventative maintenance keeps us flying! He also learned how schedules keep us synced with the ground [control] centers,” McClain added. “What should he do tomorrow?”

“Earth’s 3rd day started with getting the blood (plasma?) pumping!” McClain tweeted on Wednesday after she exercised.

caption People who live in space must regularly exercise to prevent bone and muscle loss. source Anne McClain/NASA

“First the treadmill, then weights — he even got some deadlifts in with me,” she added.

caption In zero gravity, a special machine astronauts sometimes call “The Beast” provides resistance through a series of pistons, cables, and sensors. source Anne McClain/NASA

“It is important to exercise every day, not just for our muscles but also to protect our bones from losing density in microgravity,” she said.

caption Software helps crew members keep track of workouts. source Anne McClain/NASA

“Earth’s 3rd day was busy! Briefings on how we manage trash and how to work the controls for @csa_asc Canadarm2,” McClain tweeted.

caption Food, clothes, and other cargo is stowed in bags across the space station. source Anne McClain/NASA

“No, you cannot take it for a spin!” she added.

caption Canadarm2 helps dock cargo ships and perform external maintenance of the space station. source Anne McClain/NASA

After that: “A lesson on Soyuz descent with @Astro_DavidS (our lifeboat to get home in an evacuation, have to keep skills sharp),” McClain said.

caption In the event of an emergency, crew members retreat to a Russian Soyuz spaceship attached to the station. source Anne McClain/NASA

“I visited the Soyuz today. Different spacecraft, same laws of physics!” Saint-Jacques tweeted on Earthy’s behalf.

caption The Soyuz is a tight squeeze of a spaceship. source David Saint-Jacques/CSA

Saint-Jacques even sat Earthy in the reclined seat of the Russian spacecraft.

caption Crew members come back to Earth laying down to reduce the risk of injury caused by rapid deceleration. source David Saint-Jacques/CSA

At the end of a long day of work, the astronauts even set up a dinner date for Earthy. “A favorite of the crew, group dinner!” McClain tweeted. “The candlelight dinner was also attended by Paxi, who is from @esa [the European Space Agency].”

caption Earthy is not the only stuffy up there. source Anne McClain/NASA

When it came time to close the hatch of Crew Dragon so that it could fly back home, it became apparent that the ISS crew had kidnapped Little Earthy and kept the toy on the ISS.

caption SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spaceship flies through space after undocking from the International Space Station on March 8, 2019. source NASA TV

Behnken and SpaceX weren’t expecting the crew to steal Earthy. Lee Rosen, SpaceX’s vice president for mission and launch operations, apparently told Behnken: “Hey, we’re going to need Earthy back.”

caption NASA astronaut Robert “Bob” Behnken floats outside the International Space Station in February 2010. source NASA

Behnken and Hurley are scheduled to fly to the space station on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon — the company’s first-ever crewed mission — in July.

caption NASA astronauts Bob Behnken (left) and Doug Hurley (right) sit inside SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spaceship. source NASA

But that assumes Demo-1’s safety analysis passes, and that an upcoming (and uncrewed) in-flight escape test goes well.

caption SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spaceship undergoes testing for electromagnetic interference in a special chamber. source SpaceX

Behnken — a two-time spaceflight veteran — said that once he flies Crew Dragon to the ISS, he’s looking forward to seeing sunrises and sunsets from space again. “They’re just remarkable from on-orbit,” he said. “You can’t get that anyplace else.”