Incredible photos capture SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket puncture the clouds during its successful launch

caption SpaceX successfully launched and landed a Falcon 9 rocket carrying three satellites on June 12, 2019. source SpaceX/Flickr

SpaceX successfully launched a used Falcon 9 rocket on a space mission for Canada on Wednesday morning.

The used rocket sent three Earth-observing satellites into space to monitor Canadian land and waters.

The first-stage of the rocket stuck its landing approximately eight minutes after liftoff, and the satellites were deployed about an hour later.

Despite a layer of heavy fog blanketing the launchpad, SpaceX successfully launched a used Falcon 9 rocket, which deployed three satellites before sticking a landing on the California coast.

The trio of satellites were part of the RADARSAT Constellation Mission developed by the Canadian Space Agency to observe Canada’s land and oceans, as well as measure the impact of climate change on the region. The satellites will also provide maritime surveillance and assist in designing disaster relief efforts.

This Falcon 9 was used in March to ferry the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule to the International Space Station, The Verge reported.

The Falcon 9 rocket took off at 7:17 am PST, piercing through the clouds after a foggy launch.

The satellites were deployed approximately 54 minutes after liftoff.

The Falcon 9 rocket is a two-stage rocket — the second stage heads into orbit and the first stage comes back to Earth.

The first-stage landing occurred approximately eight minutes after liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket.

The first stage successfully landed in SpaceX’s launchpad at the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

