SpaceX is launching 60 Starlink satellites tonight as part of a global high-speed internet gambit — watch the rocket launch live

caption An illustration of Starlink, a fleet of internet-providing satellites that may one day surround the world. source Mark Handley/University College London

Elon Musk’s rocket company, SpaceX, is preparing to rocket the first 60 of nearly 12,000 internet-providing satellites into orbit, and you can watch the launch live.

Over the weekend, Musk shared an image of the spacecraft packed inside the nosecone of a Falcon 9 rocket. The 230-foot-tall vehicle is supposed to lift off Thursday between 10:30 p.m. and midnight ET.

SpaceX hoped to launch the mission on Wednesday, but high-altitude winds looked too threatening. A recent weather forecast issued by the US Air Force suggests SpaceX has a 80% chance of getting the rocket off the ground on Thursday night.

caption A fleet of 60 Starlink internet-providing satellites stuffed into the nosecone of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. source Elon Musk/SpaceX via Twitter

SpaceX is footing the bill for the launch, which Musk says is experimental in nature. Weighing in at nearly 19 tons, the Starlink payload represents the heaviest payload the company has ever attempted to launch.

“Much will likely go wrong on 1st mission,” he tweeted on Saturday.

To save what may amount to tens of millions of dollars, SpaceX is relying on a twice-launched 16-story rocket booster that previously helped deliver commercial satellites into orbit in September and January. Musk said the Starlink launch will also reuse fairings – clamshell-like halves that make up a rocket’s nosecone – that flew on an April 11 rocket launch.

SpaceX successfully tested the engines of its Falcon 9 rocket on Monday, and the mission is awaiting launch at Space Launch Complex-40 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

SpaceX will broadcast live video of the launch starting about 15 minutes before liftoff. You can watch the rocket launch using the YouTube player embedded below.

During a call with reporters on Wednesday, Musk noted that the broadcast will show the satellites – each weighing about 500 pounds (227 kilograms) – deploy between two to three hours after launch.

“It’s going to be a very slow deployment, where we rotate the [upper] stage, and each of the satellites on the stack have a different inertia,” he said, which will eject them into space without any springs. “It will almost seem like spreading a deck of cards on a table. This will look kind of weird compared to other satellite deployments. There may even be some contact, but the satellites are designed to handle it.”

Once a satellite is on its own, it will perform some checks, warm up ion engines, and gradually scoot into a final position and higher orbit, from 273 miles (440 kilometers) to 342 miles (550 kilometers) high.

“I do believe we will be successful, but it is far from a sure thing,” he said.

What Starlink is and why it matters

SpaceX plans to complete its Starlink in 2027, which is the full-deployment deadline issued by the Federal Communications Commission.

In its final form, Starlink will consist of nearly 12,000 satellites – six times the number of all operational spacecraft now in orbit – in several orbital “shells.” Each satellite would link to four others via laser beams, creating a robust mesh network around Earth.

The goal is to use Starlink to relay internet traffic at close to the speed that light travels through a vacuum (which is about 50% faster than light can travel through glass in fiber-optic cables).

The first 60 satellites are not a final design, as they lack the laser interlinks. But they’re close enough to help SpaceX test several key technologies required to make Starlink work.

caption An illustration of Starlink, a constellation of internet-providing satellites designed by SpaceX. This image shows roughly 4,400 satellites deployed in three different orbital “shells.” source Mark Handley/University College London

As the network of Starlink satellites gets built up in space, most places on Earth could gain access to high-speed, low-latency, and affordable internet connections that rival the speed of those found in well-wired cities. Even partial deployment of Starlink would benefit the financial sector and bring pervasive broadband internet to rural and remote areas.

Musk said a dozen launches of 60 satellites could bring “minor” service to the US, about 24 could bring “moderate” and near-global service, and 30 would cement a robust global network. However, he said about 1,000 satellites, or roughly 17 launches, would be needed to make Starlink a profitable enterprise.

Based on Musk’s estimates, SpaceX plans to launch 60 Starlink satellites 15 times a year, which means the robust global network may be realized in a little more than a year.

Completing the 12,000-satellite project may cost $10 billion or more, according to Gwynne Shotwell, the president and chief operating officer of SpaceX. But Musk estimates that Starlink’s revenue could grab 3-5% of a $1 trillion telecommunications market, which translates to $30-50 billion a year – many times more annual revenue than the company makes launching payloads for companies or the US government.

“This is the most exciting new network we’ve seen in a long time,” Mark Handley, a computer-networking researcher at University College London who has studied Starlink, previously told Business Insider. He added that the project could affect the lives of “potentially everybody.”

This story has been updated with new information.