Spackman Entertainment Group’s Upcoming Film, CRAZY ROMANCE, Produced by Zip Cinema, Ranks #1 In Advance Ticket Reservations of Korean Films, Two Days Prior To Opening Day On 2 October 2019

CRAZY ROMANCE, a romantic comedy film produced by the Group's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Zip Cinema, achieved #1 in advance ticket bookings of Korean films

, a romantic comedy film produced by the Group’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Zip Cinema, achieved #1 in advance ticket bookings of Korean films Starring well-known actor, Kim Rae-won of DOCTORS (2016), and popular actress, Gong Hyo-jin of DON’T DARE TO DREAM (2016), CRAZY ROMANCE is set to screen in Korea on 2 October 2019

Presented and distributed by Next Entertainment World, CRAZY ROMANCE marks 16 years since Kim Rae-won and Gong Hyo-jin last collaborated in the classic Korean drama, SNOWMAN





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 30 September 2019 – Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (“Spackman Entertainment Group” or the “Company” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group“), wishes to announce that the Group’s new film, CRAZY ROMANCE, a romantic comedy film produced by the Group’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Zip Cinema Co., Ltd. (“Zip Cinema“), ranked #1 in ticket reservations of Korean films today, two days prior to its scheduled opening on 2 October 2019.









According to the real-time booking rate from the Korean Film Council[1], CRAZY ROMANCE recorded 12.3% in ticket reservation rate as at 2pm today, the highest amongst all other Korean films. Based on an article published today on popular Korean online platform Naver, the reviews on the romantic comedy film were favourable[2], following the premiere on 24 September 2019.

CRAZY ROMANCE relates the story of a man who is still in love with his ex-girlfriend and the ex-girlfriend who is currently is in the middle of a rough parting with her current boyfriend. The three of them are wounded by love.

Headlined by veteran actor, Kim Rae-won of DOCTORS (2016), and popular actress, Gong Hyo-jin of DON’T DARE TO DREAM (2016), CRAZY ROMANCE is the first commercial film of Kim Han-gyeol and marks 16 years since Kim Rae-won and Gong Hyo-jin last collaborated in the classic Korean drama SNOWMAN.

Directed by independent film director Kim Han-gyeol, the romantic comedy film is presented and distributed by Next Entertainment World Co., Ltd.

The estimated total production budget (including prints and advertising costs) for CRAZY ROMANCE is tentatively set at approximately KRW6.7 billion (or US$6.0million).

The official English trailer, posters and photo stills for CRAZY ROMANCE can be viewed at http://www.spackmanentertainmentgroup.com/crazy-romance.html.







