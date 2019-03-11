The mayor of Bologna, Italy, says spaghetti bolognese does not exist

caption Spaghetti so-called bolognese. source Pixabay/RitaE

Spaghetti bolognese does not exist, according to the mayor of Bologna, Italy.

Although the dish is supposed to hail from the city, the mayor says this is in fact “fake news.”

The meat-based sauce Italians actually eat is called ragù and is rarely served with spaghetti.

When it comes to classic Italian meals, most people think of simple dishes like a Margherita pizza, lasagne, and spaghetti bolognese.

However, if you think you’re being authentically Italian when you whip up a plateful of spaghetti smothered in a meaty tomato-based sauce (and plenty of cheese), you’d be wrong.

The bombshell was dropped by Virginio Merola, the mayor of Bologna, Italy, which is the supposed home of the pasta dish.

And Merola is now launching an awareness campaign to teach people the truth.

“Dear residents, I am collecting photos of spaghetti Bolognese from around the world in relation to fake news,” Merola wrote on Twitter, alongside a picture. “This one is from London, please send me yours. Thank you.”

Cari cittadini sto collezionando foto di #spaghetti alla bolognese in giro per il #mondo, a proposito di fake news. Questa arriva da #Londra. Se potete inviatemi le vostre ???? Grazie! pic.twitter.com/3NnDfTQl0V — Virginio Merola (@virginiomerola) February 25, 2019

His tweet was met with responses from dozens of people around the world sharing images of bolognese-related sauces, spice mixes, and dishes.

Merola is collecting all the images to display them in an exhibition at Bologna’s new FICO Eataly World, which is the world’s largest food theme park.

“Spaghetti bolognese doesn’t actually exist, yet it’s famous the world over,” Merola told Italian broadcaster RAI.

“What we’d prefer the world to know is that Bologna invented tagliatelle, tortellini, and lasagne.”

Rather than “spaghetti bolognese,” what you’ll actually find in Italy is Ragù alla Bolognese, which is their equivalent meat-based sauce.

caption Tagliatelle al ragù is arguably better than spaghetti. source Getty/kappaphoto

However it’s rarely served with spaghetti – Italians tend to go for a stronger pasta type with a greater surface area to hold the sauce, such as tagliatelle.