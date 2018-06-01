Spain’s prime minister has been forced out of office by a corruption scandal

source REUTERS/Susana Vera

Pedro Sanchez, the leader of the opposition party, is now the Prime Minister.

Rajoy’s no-confidence vote came after a court convicted his former aides of running a slush fund for his party’s campaign.

Rajoy admitted defeat earlier in the day before voting started.

Mariano Rajoy has been ousted as Spain’s prime minister after a parliamentary no-confidence vote forced him out of office.

Out of 350 members of parliament, 180 lawmakers voted in favour of Rajoy’s ouster, 169 voted against, and one abstained.

Pedro Sanchez, the leader of the opposition Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), is now Spanish Prime Minister. He tweeted on Thursday, ahead of the vote: “I propose a socialist, joint and European government that will comply with the EU and the [Spanish] Constitution.”

Defiendo esta moción de censura por coherencia, responsabilidad y democracia. Propongo un gobierno socialista, paritario y europeísta que cumplirá con la UE y la Constitución. Su hoja de ruta: estabilizar, atender las urgencias sociales y convocar elecciones. #LaMociónDelCambio pic.twitter.com/On3fiVQkHT — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) May 31, 2018

Sanchez filed a motion for the vote of no confidence after a court convicted Rajoy’s former aides of running slush funds to help finance election campaigns for his Popular Party. Rajoy has long denied any knowledge of the funds, and said he had not taken any illicit payments.

Rajoy, became prime minister in 2011, admitted defeat before the Spanish parliament began the no-confidence vote on Friday. He told the Spanish parliament:

“It has been an honour to be the president of the Government of Spain, it has been an honour to leave Spain better than what I found. I wish my substitute could say the same when he comes. I wish it for the good of Spain.

“I think I have fulfilled the mandate of the seat, to serve the life of the people. If anyone has felt injured in this House or beyond, I apologise. Thank you all, especially to my party.

“Thank you to the Spaniards for giving me their understanding and support, and good luck to all for the good of Spain.”

DIRECTO | Mariano Rajoy: "Gracias a todos. Gracias mi partido sin el cual no hubiera sido posible. Gracias a todos los españoles y suerte". Mariano Rajoy, visiblemente emocionado, se despide de la presidencia de Gobierno de España https://t.co/o5GnSC0LDP pic.twitter.com/AGv0GqPcjj — EL PAÍS (@el_pais) June 1, 2018

Six opposition parties of the parliament’s lower house said on Thursday that they would reject him in the vote.

Rajoy did not attend Thursday’s parliamentary session and was found hiding out with a handful of close advisers in an upscale restaurant for about eight hours.

His removal from Spain’s premiership triggers the second major political crisis in Europe in a week, as Italy finally cobbled together a coalition after a populist election almost brought the country to the brink of chaos.