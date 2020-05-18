Spain will reopen to tourists in ‘late June’ as it relaxes coronavirus restrictions

caption Men enjoy themselves at the beach, as a heatwave hits Spain, in Malaga, southern Spain source Jon Nazca / Reuters

The coronavirus pandemic has so far claimed 27,563 deaths in Spain, one of the highest death tolls in Europe.

Italy’s government also said on Monday it would start to reopen the country to tourists in June.

Spain will welcome tourists again from “late June” as it looks to boost its faltering economy after the coronavirus lockdown, its tourist minister has said.

Jose Luis Abalos said that the two-week quarantine currently being imposed on visitors to the country would be phased out and travel restrictions would be gradually lifted.

The government last week introduced a 14-day quarantine period for visitors entering the country, saying it was necessary in order to avoid a second peak of Covid-19 infections.

“From late June, we’ll start the tourism activity, I hope,” he told broadcaster TVE, according to Reuters.

“We must make Spain an attractive country from the health point of view.”

The coronavirus pandemic has so far claimed 27,563 deaths in Spain, one of the highest death tolls in Europe, according to John Hopkins University.

Spain’s economy is heavily dependent on tourism, which accounts for 12% of its GDP, according to Reuters, and the strict lockdown it imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic means it is heading for a deep recession.

The Bank of Spain forecasts that its economy could shrink as much as 12.4% this year, and the number of people claiming unemployment benefits has risen sharply above 5 million people. The country’s population is around 47 million.

Italy’s government also said on Monday it would start to reopen the country to tourists in June.