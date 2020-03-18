A 21-year-old Spanish soccer coach died from the coronavirus after finding out he had undiagnosed leukemia while he was in hospital

caption Francisco Garcia. source Facebook/Atletico Portada Alta

A 21-year-old Spanish soccer coach who died from the coronavirus was told he had an undiagnosed form of leukaemia whilst being treated in hospital.

Francisco Garcia, a youth team coach at Atletico Portada Alta, took himself to hospital on Friday March 13 after suffering from severe shortness of breath, according to Spanish newspaper Malaga Hoy.

After being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia, Garcia was also told he was suffering from a form of leukaemia which made him more at risk from the virus.

He died on Sunday, becoming the youngest person in Spain to have died from the coronavirus.

Infectious disease experts say had Garcia not been suffering from undiagnosed leukaemia, he would have likely survived, The Independent reports.

“We want to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and close friends of our coach Francisco Garcia who has left us, unfortunately,” a statement from his former club read.

“Now what do we do without you, Francis? How are we going to continue conquering [the league]? We don’t know how, but we will surely do it for you.

“We will not forget you, rest in peace, phenomenon. Until forever.”

Atletico’s club president Pep Bueno added, according to The Independent: “Francisco was a great guy and a very talented coach. We are all still shocked.

“The hospital rang me at 7pm on Sunday to say his condition had stabilized, but then an hour later because of the coronavirus and (cancer.) I do not believe it. It seems impossible to me.”

11,178 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Spain, causing 491 deaths.

