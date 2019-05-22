A couple in Spain discovered 80,000 bees living in their bedroom wall

- source
- A couple, in Granada, Spain, discovered 80,000 bees living in their bedroom wall earlier this month.
- They thought the buzzing was a neighbor’s washing machine or air conditioner.
- Instead, it was a bee hive that they slept next to for nearly two years.
For nearly two years, a Spanish couple heard constant buzzing in their bedroom.
The couple, from Granada, in Andalusia, thought it was a neighbor’s washing machine, or maybe an air conditioner, but the source of the buzzing turned out to be much more horrifying: It was 80,000 bees living in their bedroom wall.
Beehive relocation expert Sergio Guerrero was called in to evaluate the situation on May 12 and discovered the massive hive in a wall right next to where the couple slept.
He told CNN that as temperatures started to rise, the humming got worse.
“With a hive that big it’s a wonder they didn’t have a constant buzz in their ear,” he told The Local. “I can’t understand how they’ve been able to live with them for the past two years.”
Guerrero told CNN that the buzzing would have fluctuated with bee activity.
He said the bees would likely buzz as they came and went from the hive and quieted down when they worked inside.
It likely grew so big, Guerrero said, because of the large number of flowers in the area and rising temperatures in the region.
It is unclear where the bees were taken after being removed from the couple’s house.
This year Guerrero said he has received more calls about beehives than ever before, which he sees as a good thing.
“There is more awareness of the importance of bees,” he told CNN.
