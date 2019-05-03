We asked 3 women to try Spanx jeans — as it turns out, they’re much more comfortable and less constrictive than traditional denim

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Spanx/Facebook

Everyone loves a good pair of jeans, but jeans that you don’t have to unbutton or unzip, that are stretchy enough to squat down in multiple times, and that make your legs and butt look great – now that’s a special pair of denim.

Spanx (yes, that Spanx of shapewear and leggings fame) is currently making such denim. Spanx denim, available in three styles, is like the rest of the company’s star products in that it’s stretchy and comfortable while supporting your body and shape. Compared to its Jean-ish leggings collection, however, it looks and feels closer to a real pair of jeans.

Read more: Spanx is best known for its shapewear, but its leggings are the real unsung heroes – we asked 4 women to try different styles

source Spanx/Facebook

The fabric has more cotton and a little less elastane than typical jeggings, giving it more structure, and all the styles have real pockets (but only in the back), tricking bystanders and perhaps even yourself into thinking that you’re wearing real jeans.

True to the brand’s shapewear roots, the denim is all for supportive coverage. The styles have higher-than-typical rises as well as a signature “Gut Check” shaping panel inside that targets your stomach. But you won’t feel like you’re being stuffed into these pants. The four-way stretch lets you move freely, so you won’t dread sitting down and you can squat down to pet that cute puppy without a second thought.

source Spanx

Right now there are only three styles, and we wish there were more. The Cropped Flare Jeans are available in blue and white, while the Distressed Skinny Jeans are available in blue, black, and white. There’s also a striped version of the Distressed Skinny in blue and white. They cost $128 to $132, which is about how much we’d expect to pay for some quality denim.

Read more: Everlane has launched a line of $68 stretch denim that never gets baggy – here’s what we thought after putting it to the test

We tried 2 of the styles, the Cropped Flare and the Distressed Skinny Jeans. Here’s what we thought.

source Spanx

These jeans are a fun, versatile silhouette to have in your denim lineup, but what makes them even more exciting is that they feel like leggings. They’re as easy to pull on, too, with no bulky zipper to deal with. They hug my thighs comfortably, before turning out into a flare that still holds its structure despite the flexible, moveable material.

If you’re in between sizes, I recommend sizing up. The supportive waistband stretches well and holds in your stomach, but if you don’t want to feel too constricted and you want a more relaxed feel, you’d feel a little more comfortable in a size up. Regardless, the smooth stretch fabric hits your body at all the right places and is very flattering. –Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

I second everything Connie has said here, except that I’m 5-foot-1, and I did have to cut off a few inches of these jeans to make them work for me. If you’re a shortie like me, you may have to do some creative tailoring – but I’m so used to this that I don’t think twice before taking a pair of scissors to any pair of raw-hem denim. Otherwise, this pair is truly one of the comfiest in my closet. –Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

source Spanx