Spanx is best known for its shapewear, but its leggings are the real unsung heroes — we asked 4 women to try different styles

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Spanx/Facebook

Over the course of 21 years, Spanx has firmly entrenched itself into popular culture and become synonymous with looking and feeling confident in your evening dress.

Though it’s usually associated with smoothing, panty line-eliminating shapewear, another part of its business – which has expanded far and wide to include activewear, swimwear, and men’s underwear – is quietly raved about, too.

Spanx leggings have earned their own share of fans because they feature the same comfort and flattering look of the famous shapewear, but take everyone’s favorite form of pants-that-aren’t-really-pants.

source Spanx

A few of the most popular Spanx legging styles are the Faux Leather Leggings ($98), Faux Leather Moto Leggings ($110), and the Look At Me Now Seamless Leggings ($68).

The sleek and slick Faux Leather Leggings are slimming and make an ordinary outfit instantly more edgy, while the Moto version turns the edge up further with its textured moto seams. Though you’d expect these styles to be uncomfortable or restrictive, they’re quite stretchy and have control tops.

Meanwhile, the stretchy knit Seamless Leggings are an attractive legging basic you’ll default to on the weekends, but won’t feel ashamed to wear out of the apartment.

In total, Spanx sells nearly 40 styles of leggings, from “Jean-ish” to luxe velvet to active. They run from $60 to $130, with most styles priced around $100 to $110 – on par with premium athleisure brands. The Spanx difference, however, benefits from a design philosophy that has both comfort and style in mind, and executes through features like shaping waistbands and the absence of center seams.

We tried a few pairs of Spanx leggings to see for ourselves what the big deal was and came away impressed with their fit, quality construction, and flattering style. You can read more about our experiences, then shop all of Spanx’s leggings below.

EveryWear Mesh Side Stripe Leggings

source Spanx

For both stylistic and functional, breathability purposes, I love leggings with mesh details or panels, so I was immediately drawn to this pair. They have a lengthening and slimming mesh stripe down each leg that somewhat mimics the popular side stripe pant look of the moment, but has its own unique effect.

Your legs and butt will look great in these leggings because the fabric compresses and hugs your curves, but they’ll also feel surprisingly comfortable the whole time. They’re stretchy, and though I wouldn’t work out in them, they easily adapted to the unexpected squats and light jogs that can be required during an active day in the city.

The other parts of the comfort equation were the soft, antimicrobial finish and breathable fabric that allowed me to wear these leggings from day to night. –Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

Look At Me Now Cropped Seamless Leggings

source Spanx

I’m firmly in camp “leggings as pants,” and this semi-high-waisted pair has everything going for it. The extreme opacity means I never have to worry when I bend over to pick something up (which is often, I have a cat and a slippery phone), and the seamless construction is incredibly smoothing and comfortable. There’s no elastic strip in the waistband, so there’s no digging. The waist is basically just a continuation of the leggings themselves.

They’re also not as tight as Spanx shapewear, but they still hold me in without pressing too hard anywhere. I don’t wear these to work, but I do wear them as often as possible when I’m not in the office. I’m also 5-foot-1, so cropped leggings fit me perfectly as regular-length pairs. –Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

EveryWear Icon Leggings

source Spanx

I was prepared not to love Spanx’s leggings. I spend most of my time in athletic leggings, and I had decided I’d outgrown athleisure pairs. I stand corrected.

The Every-Wear leggings are flattering and slimming, and surprisingly thin enough to wear all day comfortably. The four-way stretch lets you move around unencumbered. The design is smart: the absence of a center-seam and a waistband-free construction makes the transition from what is essentially shapewear to a more natural second skin (and no muffin top). It hit at my natural waist, and the seams in back work both functionally and as a kind of slimming and uplifting contour.

All in all, they’re movement-friendly, make for a lean and streamlined silhouette, and avoid most of my athleisure complaints. $110 is expensive, but I’d personally rather own one pair of these than three inferior pairs. –Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

Active Printed Leggings

source Spanx

Spanx makes my all-time favorite pairs of tights, so I had high hopes for its leggings. And my faith was not misplaced … the Active Printed Leggings are amazing. They’re breathable, supportive but not suffocating, and surprisingly comfortable, offering more stretch than similar compressive leggings I’ve tried that makes them much easier to get into and out of. I’m not sure what witchcraft went into the design, but they also manage to create a smooth-all-over look I love.-Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks director of content strategy

Looking for more leggings and tights options? Let Insider Picks help you: