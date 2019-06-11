Spanx’s workout leggings incorporate its signature shapewear technology — here’s how they perform

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

A pair of leggings that allow us to effortlessly transition from running errands to running a 5K is a clutch go-to piece of clothing.

Like its iconic shapewear, Spanx Active Leggings are designed to smooth and compress while providing breathability and support through any workout.

Editors on the Picks team tested different pairs of Spanx Active Leggings to see how they held up to our active – and sometimes, not so active – lifestyles. The leggings were supportive, didn’t ride up, and provided opaque coverage throughout our errands, workouts, and life in general.

Good lip balms, cute shoes, and bras that don’t poke your rib cage are just a few items that many women stock up on once they find The One. Similarly, a cute pair of workout leggings that you can wear to the gym or on a coffee run, or any other time you have zero desire to put on real pants – which, let’s be real, is pretty often – falls into the same bucket.

Since we’re constantly on the hunt for perfect workout leggings, we wanted to see how Spanx’s Active Leggings stack up against the other workout leggings we buy in bulk. We’ve previously tried and loved several pairs of its leggings and denim, so we had high hopes for the workout versions. Our verdict? We’re fans. Personally, there are few leggings that make me feel as secure and confident than my Spanx leggings.

There are a number of different styles including full length, cropped, and knee high, all incorporating Spanx’s signature shapewear technology that helps lift, tuck, and smooth out your silhouette. They’re made with moisture-wicking fabric for breathability and a built-in gusset for extra peace of mind, and have a high rise that hits right around your waist so they don’t dig in anywhere. And whatever style you prefer, you won’t have to worry about accidentally mooning your fellow gym-goers – the leggings are all quite opaque and don’t have a center seam for a streamlined, flattering look.

Here’s what we thought about Spanx Active Leggings:

caption The Active Cropped Leggings in Cosmic, available for $98 to $102 source Spanx

Ellen Hoffman, director of content strategy for Insider Picks:

Spanx makes my all-time favorite pairs of tights, so I had high hopes for its leggings. And my faith was not misplaced – the Active Leggings are amazing.

They’re breathable, supportive but not suffocating, and surprisingly comfortable, offering more stretch than similar compressive leggings I’ve tried that makes them much easier to get into and out of. I’m not sure what witchcraft went into the design, but it also manages to create a smooth-all-over look I love.

Francesca Rea, Insider Picks content producer:

Like all things Spanx, these leggings really lift and highlight your legs, butt, and waist.

I’ve worn these leggings to classes at the gym, runs through the park, hikes, and while running errands. No matter how sweaty I got (and yes, I sweat while running errands sometimes), the fabric always remained dry to the touch. I really liked this because I didn’t have to worry about leaving sweat marks on everything I sat.

Like I mentioned before, the waistband is made with the added bonus of shapewear so it compresses everything, but I found the leggings to be a little snug around the waist at times. When I was standing, walking, or running, I had no problem at all, but whe I doing burpees and crunches in my classes, I felt a little restricted in my movements. Still, I really like the material of these leggings and continue to wear them weekly during my workouts.

Jada Wong, Insider Picks editor:

The first time I wore these leggings, I legit felt like a hot dog. The compression element is strong and the rise is pretty high so I looked svelte and felt tucked in, which was great and gave me more motivation to push through my workout.

The material felt thinner than some of my other workout leggings, so I had to do the bend test a few times to quadruple-check – the coast was clear, but still made me self-conscious.

I wore these on a run and felt that they definitely had more support than my usual Under Armor leggings, but at times, a little too supportive and tight, especially around my calves. Thankfully, there aren’t any seams that’d dig into skin and leave behind any dents – that badge of honor goes to the extra hair tie that’s always wrapped around my wrist.

caption The Active Cropped Leggings in Black, available for $88 source Spanx

Our bottom line

We all really liked our leggings because they’re made with moisture-wicking material that stretches with you, but not so much that you have to worry about flashing everyone at the gym or on the trails. The lack of a center seam is also flattering and comfortable – which feels infinitely reassuring when you’re more concerned about perfecting your burpees and squats. The waist sits high and feels slightly snug at times so if that’s something that bothers you, maybe consider ordering a size up for a little extra room.

All in all, Spanx Active Leggings remain on par with other Spanx products we’ve tried, and we’d definitely keep wearing them on our next (coffee) run.