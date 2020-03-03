16 of the most sparkly outfits celebrities have worn

caption Selena Gomez attends the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 15, 2016. source Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Celebrities like Rihanna, Selena Gomez, and Scarlett Johansson have all attended A-list events wearing sparkling outfits.

While some have opted for sheer dresses covered in jewels, others have donned dazzling pantsuits.

Stars like Lil Nas X and Timothée Chalamet have also gotten in on the timeless trend.

Angelina Jolie won a Golden Globe in 1999 while wearing a silver dress with spaghetti straps.

caption Angelina Jolie poses with a Golden Globe award on January 24, 1999. source Frank Trapper/Getty Images

The dress had a short slit on the back of its floor-length skirt, which revealed the actor’s clear heels.

At the same event in January 2007, Beyoncé shined as brightly as the actual awards.

caption Beyonce attends the Golden Globe Awards in California on January 15, 2007. source S. Granitz/Getty Images

The musician’s stunning Elie Saab dress had a plunging neckline, low back, and countless gold sparkles.

Rihanna paired a sparkling gown with a matching headpiece at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards.

caption Rihanna attends the CFDA Fashion Awards on June 2, 2014. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Her custom Adam Selman gown was sleeveless, entirely sheer, and covered with 216,000 Swarovski crystals. She paired it with matching gloves and a white fur shawl, as well as clear sandals. The outfit is one of Rihanna’s most iconic looks to date.

Zendaya wore a glittering gown for the Miss America competition in September 2015.

caption Zendaya attends the Miss America competition in New Jersey on September 13, 2015. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The sleeveless dress had a draped neckline, and was designed by Michael Kors. She completed the classic look with a curled hairstyle and diamond jewels.

Selena Gomez dazzled in blue at the 2016 Grammys.

caption Selena Gomez attends the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 15, 2016. source Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Her Calvin Klein gown was sleeveless, with a triangular cutout on each side of her waist. Its skirt also extended into a short train.

“Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness opted for a daring, sparkle-covered skirt in September 2018.

His dress, which had a mesh top and sparkling skirt, was designed by Maison Margiela. The latter portion featured a thigh-high slit, which revealed his black platform boots.

Hailey Bieber (neé Baldwin) put her own twist on the sequin trend in November 2018.

caption Hailey Bieber attends a PrettyLittleThing event on November 5, 2018. source Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

During the launch of her PrettyLittleThing collection in West Hollywood, California, she walked the red carpet wearing a sparkle-covered pantsuit with no shirt underneath. Though both her pants and jacket are now sold out, they previously retailed for $38 and $45 respectively.

Camila Cabello looked pretty in pink sparkles at the February 2019 Grammy Awards.

caption Camila Cabello attends the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10, 2019. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

From the front, Cabello’s Armani Privé gown looked modest with a high neckline and long sleeves. The back, however, featured a much bolder round cutout.

Lupita Nyong’o brought some glitz to the red carpet in March 2019.

caption Lupita Nyong’o attends an “Us” screening on March 14, 2019. source David M. Benett/Getty Images

Ahead of an “Us” screening, Nyong’o walked the red carpet in a glittering plaid dress with long sleeves and a V-shaped neckline. She also wore red contact lenses to show off her “wicked side,” as the actor’s makeup artist Nick Barose previously told Insider.

Scarlett Johansson chose a dazzling Versace look for the “Avengers: Endgame” premiere in April 2019.

caption Scarlett Johansson attends the “Avengers: Endgame” premiere on April 22, 2019. source Valerie Macon/Getty Images

The strapless, sparkle-covered dress had a thigh-high slit. Its bodice also featured four rectangular cutouts across the back, which revealed the actor’s tattoos.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended a Met Gala after-party in May 2019 while wearing a bedazzled romper.

caption Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas in New York City on May 6, 2019. source Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Her white outfit, which had puffy sleeves, was covered with multicolored jewels. Underneath, she donned bedazzled tights and shining heels.

Lil Nas X stunned in silver at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2019.

caption Lil Nas X at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, on August 26, 2019. source Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Not only did he wear pants and a suit jacket covered with sparkles, but the rapper also donned a top made from lace. His outfit was designed by Christian Cowan.

Normani rocked a sparkling dress with a daring cutout at the same event.

caption Normani at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, on August 26, 2019. source Jim Spellman/Stringer/Getty Images

Though her dress was technically black, it was also covered in multicolored sparkles that added a rainbow element to her look.

Timothée Chalamet found a way to make sparkles look casual on a red carpet in October 2019.

caption Timothée Chalamet attends the UK premiere of “The King” on October 3, 2019. source Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

At the UK premiere of his film “The King,” Chalamet wore a black hoodie covered in sparkles, simple trousers, and black patent-leather boots. His entire ensemble was designed by Louis Vuitton.

Paris Hilton brightened the red carpet at a Golden Globes after-party in January.

caption Paris Hilton attends a Golden Globes after-party in January. source Jemal Countess / Stringer / Getty Images

She attended the Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globes after-party wearing a see-through dress covered with rows of sparkles.

Janelle Monáe dazzled at the Oscars in February by wearing a silver gown with a hood.

caption Janelle Monáe attends the 2020 Oscars in February. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The custom Ralph Lauren piece took 600 hours to make. She paired it with a sparkling ring and red lipstick.