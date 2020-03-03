16 of the most sparkly outfits celebrities have worn

- source
- Danny Moloshok/Reuters
- Celebrities like Rihanna, Selena Gomez, and Scarlett Johansson have all attended A-list events wearing sparkling outfits.
- While some have opted for sheer dresses covered in jewels, others have donned dazzling pantsuits.
- Stars like Lil Nas X and Timothée Chalamet have also gotten in on the timeless trend.
Angelina Jolie won a Golden Globe in 1999 while wearing a silver dress with spaghetti straps.
- Frank Trapper/Getty Images
The dress had a short slit on the back of its floor-length skirt, which revealed the actor’s clear heels.
At the same event in January 2007, Beyoncé shined as brightly as the actual awards.
- S. Granitz/Getty Images
The musician’s stunning Elie Saab dress had a plunging neckline, low back, and countless gold sparkles.
Rihanna paired a sparkling gown with a matching headpiece at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards.
- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Her custom Adam Selman gown was sleeveless, entirely sheer, and covered with 216,000 Swarovski crystals. She paired it with matching gloves and a white fur shawl, as well as clear sandals. The outfit is one of Rihanna’s most iconic looks to date.
Zendaya wore a glittering gown for the Miss America competition in September 2015.
- Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
The sleeveless dress had a draped neckline, and was designed by Michael Kors. She completed the classic look with a curled hairstyle and diamond jewels.
Selena Gomez dazzled in blue at the 2016 Grammys.
- Danny Moloshok/Reuters
Her Calvin Klein gown was sleeveless, with a triangular cutout on each side of her waist. Its skirt also extended into a short train.
“Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness opted for a daring, sparkle-covered skirt in September 2018.
His dress, which had a mesh top and sparkling skirt, was designed by Maison Margiela. The latter portion featured a thigh-high slit, which revealed his black platform boots.
Hailey Bieber (neé Baldwin) put her own twist on the sequin trend in November 2018.
- Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
During the launch of her PrettyLittleThing collection in West Hollywood, California, she walked the red carpet wearing a sparkle-covered pantsuit with no shirt underneath. Though both her pants and jacket are now sold out, they previously retailed for $38 and $45 respectively.
Camila Cabello looked pretty in pink sparkles at the February 2019 Grammy Awards.
- Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
From the front, Cabello’s Armani Privé gown looked modest with a high neckline and long sleeves. The back, however, featured a much bolder round cutout.
Lupita Nyong’o brought some glitz to the red carpet in March 2019.
- David M. Benett/Getty Images
Ahead of an “Us” screening, Nyong’o walked the red carpet in a glittering plaid dress with long sleeves and a V-shaped neckline. She also wore red contact lenses to show off her “wicked side,” as the actor’s makeup artist Nick Barose previously told Insider.
Scarlett Johansson chose a dazzling Versace look for the “Avengers: Endgame” premiere in April 2019.
- Valerie Macon/Getty Images
The strapless, sparkle-covered dress had a thigh-high slit. Its bodice also featured four rectangular cutouts across the back, which revealed the actor’s tattoos.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended a Met Gala after-party in May 2019 while wearing a bedazzled romper.
- Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Her white outfit, which had puffy sleeves, was covered with multicolored jewels. Underneath, she donned bedazzled tights and shining heels.
Lil Nas X stunned in silver at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2019.
- Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
Not only did he wear pants and a suit jacket covered with sparkles, but the rapper also donned a top made from lace. His outfit was designed by Christian Cowan.
Normani rocked a sparkling dress with a daring cutout at the same event.
- Jim Spellman/Stringer/Getty Images
Though her dress was technically black, it was also covered in multicolored sparkles that added a rainbow element to her look.
Timothée Chalamet found a way to make sparkles look casual on a red carpet in October 2019.
- Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
At the UK premiere of his film “The King,” Chalamet wore a black hoodie covered in sparkles, simple trousers, and black patent-leather boots. His entire ensemble was designed by Louis Vuitton.
Paris Hilton brightened the red carpet at a Golden Globes after-party in January.
- Jemal Countess / Stringer / Getty Images
She attended the Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globes after-party wearing a see-through dress covered with rows of sparkles.
Janelle Monáe dazzled at the Oscars in February by wearing a silver gown with a hood.
- Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The custom Ralph Lauren piece took 600 hours to make. She paired it with a sparkling ring and red lipstick.
