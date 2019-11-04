SPCA tracking down man who allegedly set dog’s fur on fire in viral video – and it may not have happened in Singapore

Singaporean netizens are thanking SPCA for their “amazing speed in action” after their prompt investigation of a dog abuser on Sunday (Nov 3). Facebook / SPCA

Treat animals right, or the long arm of the law (or social media) will catch up with you.

A Singapore man who allegedly set his pet dog on fire and posted the video online is being tracked down, thanks to swift action by Singapore’s Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

SPCA had first appealed for information on the perpetrator via its Facebook page a week ago, after the video went viral, by posting screenshots from the video and photographs from the man’s own social media account.

“We are urgently seeking information on the man pictured here to assist with investigations. Additionally, we are looking for information relating to the address of where the dog is located,” the organisation wrote.

“The safety of the dog is of utmost importance at the moment and we will do everything we can to protect the animal from further harm,” it added.

SPCA said it also lodged a police report against the man who is “apparently based in Singapore and Thailand”.

SPCA’s post had attracted over 1,000 comments and was shared 5,800 times by Monday morning. Facebook / SPCA

The original video, which shows a dog’s fur being set on fire three times, has since been taken down, but some copies may still be circulating online.

On Monday (Nov 4) morning, SPCA said that it had visited a flat in Tampines together with the Singapore Police Force as part of its ongoing investigations into the video.

However, preliminary investigations “suggest that the dog is not residing in Singapore,” it wrote.

The SPCA added that it would be following up on other leads, and will provide all evidence gathered to “the relevant authorities where the cruelty occurred”.

“A clear message is being sent that animal cruelty will not be tolerated,” it said.

Some netizens then left comments informing SPCA that the alleged abuser had written that he was residing in Bangkok, and that he had many other dogs.

Internet praises decision not to share video

The non-profit’s quick response has earned it praise from netizens in Singapore.

One netizen said that SPCA’s decision to not republish the video was “most appreciated”, adding that the organisation had “amazing speed in action”.

Many others also praised SPCA for their prompt action.

Under Singapore law, any person found guilty of animal cruelty faces a fine of up to S$15,000 and imprisonment for up to 18 months, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$30,000 and jailed for up to three years, or both.

In 2017, another man was convicted of causing his pet poodle’s death after he ran down 19 flights of stairs with the dog attached to him on a leash, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

According to ST, 46-year-old driver Yeo Poh Kwee then abandoned the dog at the staircase landing. He was eventually sentenced to the maximum imprisonment term of 18 months for one count of animal cruelty, and an additional two months for abandonment.

Yeo was also handed a concurrent 12-month jail term for failing to take another dog under his care, to a veterinarian for treatment. The toy poodle also died as a result.

