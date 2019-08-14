Speaker Bercow will ‘fight with every bone in my body’ to stop Boris Johnson from forcing through a no-deal Brexit

caption Prime Minister Boris Johnson. source Getty

The prime minister has refused to rule out suspending Parliament in order to take the UK out of the EU without a Brexit deal on October 31.

However, House of Commons Speaker Bercow warned on Tuesday that he will do everything in his power to stop Johnson taking this course of action.

“Parliament will be heard and nobody is going to get away as far as I am concerned with stopping that happening,” he told an audience in Edinburgh, Scotland.

His comments came as former Chancellor Philip Hammond launched a new attack on Johnson’s plans.

The House of Commons Speaker John Bercow has warned Boris Johnson that he will “fight with every bone in my body” to stop the prime minister bypassing Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit.

In comments that set up a constitutional showdown with the prime minister, Bercow told the Edinburgh Festival on Tuesday that “nobody is going to get away” with trying to stop Members of Parliament being heard on Brexit.

Johnson has promised to take the United Kingdom out of the European Union on October 31, the scheduled exit date, with or without a deal. The prime minister has refused to rule out suspending – or proroguing – Parliament to do so.

He is also prepared to go ahead with a no-deal Brexit, even if MPs pass a vote of no-confidence in him beforehand, before calling a general election once the UK has left the UK, according to recent reports.

However Bercow – whose interventions helped MPs who are opposed to no deal have their say on Brexit during the premiership of Theresa May – warned Johnson on Tuesday that he will fight any attempt to ignore Parliament.

“The one thing I feel strongly about is that the House of Commons must have its way,” Bercow said in comments reported by The Telegraph newspaper.