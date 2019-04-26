Special purple coins were hidden at some Avengers: Endgame screenings in Singapore, and only one person managed to get an exclusive gold coin

In total, 133 coins were given out during the 6.30pm show at The Cathay on opening night. Reddit / bernard1994

Apart from finally getting to watch the much raved-about Avengers: Endgame movie, there was another reward for some fans who managed to get tickets to the first screenings in Singapore.

One lucky Reddit user who goes by the username @bernard1994 watched the movie on Wednesday (April 24) at The Cathay, and managed to get his hands on an exclusive purple Avengers: Endgame coin.

“Anyone else who got a free Avengers Endgame coin stuck under their seat? Got mine at The Cathay 6.30pm show on opening night,” the user wrote, and attached a picture of the coin in the Reddit post.

According to the Redditor, there was a coin stuck under every seat at Cathay Hall 5.

He also said that some of his friends, who caught the film’s opening at a different cinema, were not aware of the surprise and didn’t search for the coins under their seats.

In an email, Cathay Cineplexes confirmed to Business Insider that 134 movie attendees who caught the 6.30pm show time at The Cathay received a collectible coin each.

A spokesman said: “This was a surprise giveaway for the fans, and this particular hall and show time was selected, as it was one of the first few halls that was completely sold out during the advance ticket sales period.”

Cinema employees asked movie-goers to check under their seats for the coin, the spokesperson added.

While most of the coins were purple in colour, there was one exclusive gold coin given out.

“The lucky patron who got the gold coin also received a set of movie collectibles,” Cathay said.

It seems the collectible coin was also given out during an opening fan night event held by Cinemark Theatres in the US on Wednesday.

Do whatever it takes to attend our #Avengers: Endgame Opening Night Fan Event at select locations! See the movie early, get your collectible coin and a free medium popcorn! Tickets: https://t.co/iukc9ptmsd pic.twitter.com/zeys3tyLmz — Cinemark Theatres (@Cinemark) April 2, 2019

Read also: