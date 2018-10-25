Spectacular “Digital Diorama” Ultra High Definition LED Screen debuts at MTR Hong Kong Station

Inaugural advertiser “Samsung Galaxy Note9″ promotion campaign presents unprecedented visual impact and innovative real-time interactive experience for passengers

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 25 October 2018 – JCDecaux Transport proudly announced a breakthrough in the digital format of MTR advertising – Digital Diorama. Located in MTR Hong Kong Station, the Digital Diorama is comprised of a 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) LED Screen, a connected 55″ Touch Panel, and the Poster-on-Wall Extension. In addition to playing 4K video ads, Digital Diorama’s UHD screen broadcasts real-time weather conditions and related dynamic information at different times of the day, as well as offering instant interactions with passengers through multiple innovative functions of the screen and Touch Panel.









30m2 UHD LED screen and the 55″ Touch Panel.

Samsung Electronics, world renowned for its exceptional technology and innovative design, has become the inaugural advertiser to leverage the unparalleled innovations of the Digital Diorama to launch a promotion campaign for its new generation flagship smartphone Galaxy Note9.

The Digital Diorama is strategically installed at the junction of MTR Hong Kong Station and MTR Central Station. Its UHD screen offers passengers the absolute enjoyment of the stunningly perfect photography taken with Galaxy Note9 in real situation, be it on a sunny, cloudy or rainy day, daytime or at night, indoor or outdoor scenes. Through the interactive experience enabled by the 55″ Touch Panel installed right next to the screen, passengers can also learn more about the various powerful features and outstanding performances of Galaxy Note9, including “Scene Optimizer”, “HDR for low light”, ” Super Slow-mo”, “AR Emoji”, “Live Message Emoji” and “S Pen PENUP” among others.

Ms. Paulona Cheung, Head of Marketing, IT and Mobile Communication Business of Samsung Electronics Hong Kong Co., Ltd. said: “Samsung is proud to be the first brand to adopt the Digital Diorama to promote our flagship Galaxy Note9 smartphone at the MTR Hong Kong Station. We believe that Digital Diorama’s innovative features and super visual impact are in line with our brand image of ‘Exceptional Technology and Innovative Design’. The broadcast of the many unique features of Galaxy Note9, the real-time weather update, with the photos taken by Samsung Galaxy Note9 and Feature Video on the 4K UHD screen, coupled with the dynamic interactions through the Touch Panel, have tremendously engaged passengers to experience Galaxy Note9’s uniquely innovative features and boundless creativity.”

Ms. Shirley Chan, Managing Director of JCDecaux Transport Hong Kong and Macau, said: “Digital Diorama is a brand new digital format in MTR stations, in addition to the dynamic content features, Digital Diorama with its built-in camera, together with the Touch Panel’s motion-sensor are capable to present an array of interactive experiences, including “Photo & Video Gallery”, “e-Coupon”, “Augmented Reality Game”, “Voting” and “Photo Sharing”. We believe the intelligent messaging, instant interactions and technology will unleash brands’ creativity for a powerful connection and stunning visual effects to the passengers. The MTR Corporation and JCDecaux Transport are extremely pleased that Samsung has launched an interactive promotion campaign for Galaxy Note9 with our brand new Digital Diorama, which delivers extraordinary publicity results for international brands and local advertisers, at MTR Hong Kong Station. Digital Diorama not only highlights Samsung’s leadership position, the unique audio-visual effects created by its interactive features also endeavors a refreshing and memorable experience to our passengers’ journey. “

*MTR refers to Kwun Tong Line, Tsuen Wan Line, Island Line, South Island Line, Tung Chung Line, Tseung Kwan O Line, Disneyland Resort Line and Airport Express.