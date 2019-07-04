Speechless Craft Work and the Beauty of Serenity Depicted by a Hearing-Impaired Model to be Launched in 2019 Interiorlifestyle, Tokyo

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 4 July 2019 – 2019 Interiorlifestyle, Tokyo will grandly take place at the West Hall of Tokyo Big Sight in Japan from July 17-19. Led by National Taiwan Craft Research and Development Institute (NTCRI), 8 excellent craft brands in art are heading toward Tokyo, Japan for exploring a new vision of Taiwan’s top-class arts and crafts.

The press conference held at the NTCRI at July 4th morning, the prior to the opening of the exhibition was remarkable with an art and craft presentation carried out in an innovative fashion that has never been done before. A hearing-impaired model Miss Wu Jia-juan, the TDCA ( Taiwan Disability Care Association ) Image Ambassador, was invited to be the spokesperson of this event. Miss Wu depicted the beauty of serenity that has been infused in the creation of craft masters, who have given their craft work in arts the power of most beautiful nature!

There are diverse exhibits on site, such as ” Full Moon upon the Sky ,” an artwork awarded by Yii, Taiwan Good Craft Judgment, 2018; ” Nightsky ,” a tea utensil set is awarded the Golden Pin Design Award and certified as the Taiwan Good Craft; ” Tie ” with the adoption of tree bark in original colors features the pattern created by natural wisdom; ” Begonia – Tea Boat, ” a contemporary shape combined with tradition created by the consolidation of pure tin and copper; ” Tenmoku Tea Site ,” a creation of concept by visualizing the tea foam as lightweight as a galaxy; ” Taste Series ” represents the correspondence and conversion of natural food and metal materials; moreover, ” Hippo ,” a series of healing gadgets and a combination of multiple pieces of ” Tea Spoon ” in building a single lotus, a practical utensil and can be displayed as a part of interior design.

Each craftwork has transfused traditional crafts and aesthetics into daily life utensils that add contemporary household life with a glamorous world of life. People worldwide who are into cultural and innovation of arts craft are welcomed to visit the site to jointly discover the charismatic aesthetics of living.





Exhibition information

Time: 2019.07.17-7.19

Location: Booth No.A-42

For more information

Website: http://taipei.ntcri.gov.tw/

https://www.interiorlifestyle-tokyo2019.com/

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/taipei.ntcri/