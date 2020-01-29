I went to the most Instagrammable cafe in the world in Sydney, and was amazed that the pancakes tasted as good as they looked

caption It was the most extra stack of pancakes I had ever seen, and I was excited to get stuck in. source Rachel Hosie/Insider

Speedos Cafe in Sydney, Australia was recently named the world’s most Instagrammable cafe in a ranking by Big Seven Travel.

I recently visited the cafe to see if the food actually tasted as good as it looked.

I ordered the famous pancakes, and despite the ludicrous amount of decorative fruit, found them absolutely delicious.

You definitely couldn’t tell they were vegan either.

Brunch. Any sensible person loves it. And any phone-wielding millennial worth their Instagram account knows that aesthetics are (almost) as important as taste when it comes to their choice of restaurant and dish.

And the savvy eateries of the world know this too – by making their dishes photogenic and ensuring they have good lighting, people will photograph the food and post it online in the hope of raking in those all-important likes.

So kudos to Speedos Cafe in Sydney, Australia, which was recently named the world’s most Instagrammable cafe in a ranking by Big Seven Travel.

You only have to click the cafe’s location tag on Instagram to see that this is a place that has ticked all the boxes – tons of colorful fruit and flowers, sky-high stacks of pancakes, smoothie bowls covered in toppings, burgers that are far too big for anyone to get their mouth around, and lots of vegan options to boot.

No stranger to Instagramming my brunch, I paid Speedos a visit on a trip to Australia at the end of last year – and I wasn’t disappointed.

Speedos is situated on one of Sydney’s most famous beaches: Bondi. The whole area is a haven for fitness fans and healthy foodies.

The cafe is in a great location, and the weather was gorgeous when I arrived at 8.45 a.m. on a Monday (a little early for brunch, but I was incredibly jet-lagged and had been up since 5.30 a.m.)

The interior has a Californian feel to it and there was a definite surfer vibe with lots of wooden boards, pale blue tiles, touches of gold, hanging lights, wooden chairs, and a huge mirror draped in foliage to reflect that all-important light. There was also a big sign proudly proclaiming that Speedos was the world’s most Instagrammable cafe.

The bakery counter was full of enticing treats to take out, from pastries to protein balls, but I was eating in for the full experience.

I was definitely eyeing up these muffins for afterward though.

Dining alone, I took a seat at the counter overlooking the beach — it was a shame about the construction work, but the view was still pretty amazing. I’d been expecting my fellow diners to be all millennials but the cafe was actually full of people of all ages. The atmosphere was delightfully chilled.

I liked the blue tiles and the little pink flowers, however, the interior of Speedos certainly wasn’t as Instagrammable as some places I’ve visited — where were the flower walls and neon signs!? Having Instagram-stalked Speedos already, I was confident the food would make up for it.

I was brought a bottle of tap water and the breakfast menu, which offers everything from egg and bacon brioche rolls ($14.90 AUD ($10 USD)) to a “blue bliss” smoothie bowl ($19.90 AUD ($13 USD)), and of course, avocado with poached eggs and feta on sourdough toast ($22.90 AUD ($15 USD)). Intriguingly, the cafe charges more at weekends.

The menu felt very millennial to me, despite the fact that the cafe has been around since 1928. The drinks menu was vast too, with alcoholic drinks on offer as well as Instagrammable colorful lattes, smoothies, and shakes.

I ordered a large Americano ($4 AUD ($2.70 USD)) which, like all the coffee I drank in Australia, was excellent, and a banana protein shake ($9.90 AUD ($6.70 USD)) for the post-gym #gainz, but food-wise there was only one dish I was going to order …

… the pancakes ($24.90 AUD ($16.80 USD)). Caramelized banana and vegan chia pancakes, served with poached berries, pistachio crumble, lashings of maple syrup, and all the fruit. It was quite something.

Let’s take a closer look, shall we? The huge portion consisted of three pancakes stacked up with layers of banana and topped with berry compote, slices of pink grapefruit, dragon fruit, mango, and edible flowers. Around the side of the stack there were berries, more pink grapefruit, passion fruit, and kiwi, plus the pistachio crumb.

It looked amazing, but also faintly ridiculous. I honestly had no idea how to tackle the dish …

… but needless to say, I was excited to do so.

And in case you’d forgotten, allow me to remind you that I was about to enjoy my brunch with a view of the sea. Life was pretty sweet.

It was time to get stuck in. Reader, it was delicious, and definitely not style over substance. Unlike many vegan pancakes, they were fluffy, thick, and light, bursting with banana flavor. They soaked up the syrup and compote, which was deliciously tangy and sweet.

It was a lot of food. And my deliciously thick shake was also sizeable. “Are you going to eat all that?” a couple next to me asked. Please, it was like they didn’t know me at all. (They didn’t).

As pretty as it looked, to actually eat the dish I had to deconstruct it. Honestly, the slices of fruit on top were highly unnecessary as complements to the dish (I think I hit my five-a-day in one meal), and I didn’t even know how I was supposed to eat the mango.

It was, of course, very sweet, but not overly so for me — that said, I do have a sweet tooth. The sprinkling of pistachio added a welcome crunch too.

I’m pleased to report I absolutely demolished it. I was covered in sticky fruit juice and syrup, very full, and mildly concerned about having exceeded my weekly sugar limit, but boy was I satisfied.

Despite having a sweet tooth, when I go out for brunch I usually order a savory dish. But for the sake of the ‘gram (and this article), I felt like I couldn’t not go for the pancakes. And I have zero regrets.

Instagrammable food is all well and good, but there’s nothing more disappointing than a dish that is all style over substance. I was very pleased that the pancakes tasted as good as they looked, even though they definitely didn’t need so many toppings and frills. The pricing was quite reasonable too.

As I chomped down on my feast, I watched athleisure-clad Bondi locals swing by for their acai bowls and coffee en route to the beach, and I decided it was definitely a lifestyle I could get on board with.

Needless to say, I can think of few better places for a digestive stroll.

You have to hand it to Speedos – by creating such photogenic dishes (the pancakes are one of many), I bet they don’t have to spend a penny on marketing. Their food does the promotion for them.