Controversial reality-TV couple Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag blew through a $10 million ‘The Hills’ fortune in 2 years, and now they’re broke. Here’s where it all went and how they’re trying to stage a comeback with ‘crystal therapy.’

caption Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag blew their entire $10 million fortune, but now they’re staging a comeback. source REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, made famous by MTV’s six-season reality series “The Hills,” blew through their multimillion-dollar fortune in two years while they were in their 20s.

In 2008, the couple was worth more than $10 million. Just two years later, by the show’s finale, they were broke.

“We were immature and we got caught up,” Pratt told In Touch Weekly in 2014. “Every time we’d go out to eat, we’d order $4,000 bottles of wine. Heidi was going to the mall and dropping $20,000 to $30,000 a day. We thought we were Jay Z and Beyoncé.”

Here’s a look at the reality-TV couple’s spending and controversies, and how they’re trying to stage a comeback with something called “crystal therapy.”

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag starred on MTV’s “The Hills,” a six-season reality series about a group of young people living in Los Angeles that ran from 2006 to 2010.

caption Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles. source REUTERS/Phil McCarten

The show’s cast also included Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Lo Bosworth, and Brody Jenner.

Montag and Pratt reportedly built up a $10 million fortune from their time on “The Hills” and related engagements.

caption Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt at a launch party to celebrate the second season of “The Hills” in 2007. source Michael Tran/FilmMagic

In addition to their salary from the series, the couple made up to $2 million per year from paid appearances and photoshoots, People reported.

Pratt once wrote on Twitter that he was bringing in up to $175,000 per episode.

Montag and Pratt met at a club in Hollywood while Montag was filming the show in 2007.

Montag later told VICE’s Broadly that she knew when she met Pratt that he was the one.

“I pretty much told everyone I was going to marry him and that I loved him,” Montag said. “[Everyone] thought I was crazy.”

The couple eloped in November 2008 and held a wedding in California the next year.

source Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Their April 2009 wedding at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Pasadena, California, was held in front of 200 guests and MTV cameras. It later appeared in an episode of “The Hills.”

Over the next few years, their relationship weathered scandals including a fake divorce and a sex tape.

caption Montag and Pratt at a nightclub in Las Vegas in February 2010. source Chris Weeks/WireImage

In June 2010, Montag filed for a legal separation from Spencer, citing irreconcilable differences. She told People she had moved out of their shared home.

A month later, Montag filed for divorce and Pratt said their marriage was “a show” solely for “The Hills.” During the divorce proceedings, Pratt said he was going to sell a sex tape featuring Montag.

Two months later, in September 2010, the couple called off the divorce and got back together. In November 2010, they renewed their wedding vows.

But in July 2011, the couple admitted the whole breakup and divorce was a publicity stunt to make money because they were broke.

The couple went on to be caught up in several controversies, including a feud with NBC journalist Al Roker.

source Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After an interview with NBC Today’s Al Roker about the couple’s appearance on NBC reality show “I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!,” Montag accused Roker of being hostile toward women, according to NBC.

“C’mon. I’ve interviewed hundreds of woman on this program, never had a complaint … They are so unused to people actually asking them a real question that they didn’t know how to handle it,” Roker told Today’s Meredith Vieira at the time.

In 2016, Pratt and Montag admitted to People magazine that they had blown through their entire $10 million fortune.

caption Pratt and Montag celebrate her 30th birthday in Miami in September 2016. source John Parra/Getty Images for Sugar Factory)

“We were keeping up with the Joneses, but we were going against Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes,” Pratt told People at the time. “We should have stayed in our reality TV lane.”

Montag told the magazine that the couple’s business managers told them to stop spending, but the duo ignored them.

The couple spent their millions on $30,000 shopping sprees and $4,000 bottles of wine, they told In Touch Weekly.

caption Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt shop at Louis Vuitton on October 02, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. source Marcos Vasquez/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic

“It’s really easy to spend millions of dollars if you’re not careful and you think it’s easy to keep making millions of dollars,” Pratt told Money in a 2018 interview. “The money was just coming so fast and so easy that my ego led me to believe that, ‘Oh, this is my life forever.'”

Pratt said he “probably spent a million dollars” on clothing.

caption Montag and Pratt in Beverly Hills in October 2009. source Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images

Pratt told The Daily Beast that he “probably spent a million dollars on suits and fancy clothes. My whole million-dollar wardrobe – I would never wear that again. They’re props.”

The prospect of the apocalypse also contributed to their lavish spending, according to Pratt.

“The thing is, we heard that the planet was going to end in 2012,” he told OK! Magazine in 2013. “We thought, ‘We have got to spend this money before the asteroid hits.'”

Montag spent thousands on plastic surgery.

source Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

In late 2009, Montag had 10 procedures done in a single day, including breast augmentation, neck liposuction, and a chin reduction, People reported at the time.

People estimated that the operations cost “upwards of $30,000.”

Following the procedures, the reality TV star told the magazine said she’d “never felt more beautiful and sexier. I didn’t know I could have this much confidence.”

Years later, however, she expressed different sentiments about the work she had done.

“I was way too young to make such a life-changing decision,” Montag told Cosmopolitan in a recent interview. She said she “was under so much pressure because it was the beginning of comment sections and negativity and hate on the internet.”

Now, Pratt and Montag are staging their comeback.

caption Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, and their son. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The couple welcomed a son in October 2017, and they’re appearing in MTV’s “The Hills: New Beginnings.”

The reality TV couple is promoting something called “crystal therapy.”

Pratt’s interest in crystals first appeared in the final season of “The Hills,” when he famously pressed a quartz crystal to his forehead in an episode.

Pratt went from collecting crystals to making a business out of them.

On his website, Pratt Daddy, he sells crystal pendants, bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and apparel. An Africa citrine pendant is selling for $160 and a cropped Pratt Daddy hoodie sells for $50.

He boosts his crystal business by posting on Snapchat 30 to 50 times a day, according to a recent interview with Money.

source MTV/TRL/Getty Images

Pratt told the magazine that if he announces a new crystal drop on Snapchat, the collection will sell out within the hour.

In April 2018, the Shorty Awards named Pratt the Snapchatter of the Year.

“I have closer relationships to my Snap DM people than I do to actual people in my life,” Pratt told Money. “People write me essays, like longer things than I’ve written in college. I’m like, ‘God, this is incredible. You just spent this much time to write me?'”

Montag models various products on the company’s website and Instagram account.

Pratt told INSIDER in 2017 that he believes crystals hold “energy,” and that crystals can amplify emotions in people who interact with them.

Pratt told Money that he sells between 200 and 300 pendants a week.

source Pratt Daddy Crystals

He said he’s also launching a Pratt Daddy coffee brand and partnering with a vineyard to create Pratt Daddy wine bottles with crystal glasses.

Pratt and Montag are not alone in believing in the healing power of crystals.

Doctors and scientists say that crystal healing is pseudoscience, as INSIDER’s Abby Jackson previously reported, but Wall Streeters and celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow have touted the benefits.

In fact, Pratt considers Paltrow, who sells crystals on her website, Goop, to be his competition.

“My new competitor is Gwyneth Paltrow selling her $85 medicine bag of tumbled rocks,” Pratt told INSIDER in 2017. “While I was shopping real crystals.”