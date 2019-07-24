Here’s how much people with and without debt spend on 9 common expenses

caption 48% of those in credit card debt reported being willing to cut their dining out budget in half in order to save money. source Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images

A new survey by CreditCards.com revealed the luxury spending habits of those in credit card debt and not in credit card debt.

Those with credit card debt reported spending slightly more on most luxury expenses, excluding car loans and leases and leisure travel.

Both debtors and non-debtors spent the most on car loans and leases and were the most willing to cut back on dining out and takeout food expenses.

Whether you’re in credit card debt or not, there are certain things you may not want to skimp on. Whether it’s splurging on that yearly vacation, going out to eat, or getting the latest iPhone, both those in debt and not in debt spend about the same per year on certain luxury expenses, according to a new report.

Results of a recent survey by CreditCards.com revealed the spending habits of those in credit card debt and not in credit card debt in 9 categories. The categories were all classified as “luxury” expenses, and the survey analyzed responses from 2,482 adults. The survey also discovered the percentages of those in debt and not in debt that would be willing to cut their yearly expenses by 50% in each category.

Here are the average spending habits of debtors and non-debtors on 9 luxury expenses, plus the percentages of people who’d be willing to cut back on each category.

Car loans and leases were the biggest luxury expenses for both debtors and non-debtors. However, few respondents said they would be willing to cut back. Only 26% of those in debt said they would be willing to cut their spending in half, versus 22% of those not in debt.

Car loans and leases.

Average annual spending by debtors: $5,096

Average annual spending by non-debtors: $5,262

Percentage of debtors willing to cut spending in half: 26%

Percentage of non-debtors willing to cut spending in half: 22%

Leisure travel, not a necessity by any means, cost those in debt an average of $2,211 per year. However, only 1 in 3 respondents who were in debt were willing to cut their travel budget in half to save money.

Leisure travel.

Average annual spending by debtors: $2,211

Average annual spending by non-debtors: $3,188

Percentage of debtors willing to cut spending in half: 30%

Percentage of non-debtors willing to cut spending in half: 26%

Respondents to the poll, both those in debt and not in debt, reported being the most willing to cut their dining and takeout food expenses by half. 48% of debtors and 44% of non-debtors would be willing to do so.

Dining and takeout.

Average annual spending by debtors: $2,186

Average annual spending by non-debtors: $2,023

Percentage of debtors willing to cut spending in half: 48%

Percentage of non-debtors willing to cut spending in half: 44%

People with credit card debt spent slightly more per year on clothing, shoes, and accessories than those not in debt — $1,892 versus $1,515. They were also slightly more willing to cut back on this expense.

Clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Average annual spending by debtors: $1,892

Average annual spending by non-debtors: $1,515

Percentage of debtors willing to cut spending in half: 35%

Percentage of non-debtors willing to cut spending in half: 31%

Cell phones are a must-have item, even for those in credit card debt. Debtors reported spending an average of $1,629 per year on cell phone services and upgrades, while only 25% of survey respondents said they’d be willing to cut their spending in half.

Cell phone services and upgrades.

Average annual spending by debtors: $1,629

Average annual spending by non-debtors: $1,326

Percentage of debtors willing to cut spending in half: 25%

Percentage of non-debtors willing to cut spending in half: 19%

Out-of-home entertainment was less important to survey respondents — 36% of debtors and 33% of non-debtors reported being willing to cut their spending on this expense in half.

Out-of-home entertainment.

Average annual spending by debtors: $1,538

Average annual spending by non-debtors: $1,232

Percentage of debtors willing to cut spending in half: 36%

Percentage of non-debtors willing to cut spending in half: 33%

Overall, respondents didn’t want to cut back on their fitness expenses. Only 28% of debtors and 18% of non-debtors said they’d be willing to pay half of what they’re spending now.

Fitness.

Average annual spending by debtors: $1,385

Average annual spending by non-debtors: $1,317

Percentage of debtors willing to cut spending in half: 28%

Percentage of non-debtors willing to cut spending in half: 18%

Average spending on subscription services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Spotify was the second-lowest on this list — $1,198 per year for debtors and $1,083 per year for non-debtors. More than 1 in 3 respondents for both groups said they’d be willing to cut their bill in half.

Subscription services.

Average annual spending by debtors: $1,198

Average annual spending by non-debtors: $1,083

Percentage of debtors willing to cut spending in half: 39%

Percentage of non-debtors willing to cut spending in half: 32%

Respondents spent the least amount of money annually on personal care and beauty services, only $1,146 for debtors and $945 for non-debtors.

Personal care and beauty.

Average annual spending by debtors: $1,146

Average annual spending by non-debtors: $945

Percentage of debtors willing to cut spending in half: 23%

Percentage of non-debtors willing to cut spending in half: 20%