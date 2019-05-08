I’m a devout fan of the original Sperry boat shoes, but I’ve been wearing its new recycled ocean plastic sneakers lately — here’s how they stack up

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption My Captain’s CVO Bionics after a few weeks traipsing around everywhere from the boatyard to the Big Apple. source Owen Burke/Business Insider

Sperry has hopped on the bandwagon of footwear made from ocean plastics.

Several weeks into heavy use around the city and the sea, my pair of Captain’s CVO Bionic sneakers ($69) are holding up splendidly.

They’re also about $30 cheaper than my normal pair, the Original Boat Shoes.

I’m a devout, dyed-in-the-wool classic Sperry enthusiast, by and large. From roughly daylight savings time until the first frost of fall, they are just about the only shoes I’ll wear. And while I do spend enough time on boats to warrant this proclivity, I usually prefer to spend those precious hours unencumbered by footwear.

I really only shackle my feet with shoes when my job requires it of me, but the simplistic design and ever-softening leather of Sperrys have always seemed to soften the blow a little. And, while I tend to wear them in effigy of all that they symbolize, the full-grain leather, stitched together with what seems like sail-grade thread, just lasts forever. I like that.

But this spring, something strange happened. Sperry gifted me a pair of sneakers from its new Bionic collection, the result of a collaboration with Bionic Yarn, a textile and polymer manufacturer turning coastal and marine plastics into apparel-worthy fibers. This is something we can get behind, and, whatever these shoes are made from – at least five plastic water bottles, according to Sperry’s website – seems durable enough that it could even be made into sails, should the yachting community grow so inclined.

All in all, I’ve worn these shoes everywhere, they’re holding up well, and they add a much-needed touch of color to my generally drab (if not downright dark) wardrobe. I’ll keep them around.

source Courtesy of Owen Burke/Business Insider

The Bionic line (and especially the Captain’s CVOs in the photo above) might take a little getting used to if you’re transitioning from a normal Top-Sider. Apart from their durability, there’s a reason I rely so heavily on Sperry’s Classic Boat Shoes: They’re so understated that they’re nearly invisible. I haven’t liked flashy footwear since my (short-lived) days on the basketball court, and even two-toned sneakers are, generally speaking, a no-no on my shoe rack. I kept this particular pair beneath my desk for several weeks before I decided to break them out, which I did with much trepidation, I might add.

Needless to say, they’ve grown on me. And, despite initial comments such as one from an esteemed (New England-born) colleague Pat Coleman, who referred to them as “hipster bowling shoes,” even a formidable cadre of my most Yacht-Club-phobic of associates have paid them compliments.

Boat shoes to boot, I’m curious to see how Sperry’s Captain’s CVO Bionic shoes last over time. At face value, they may look more like tennis shoes, but don’t let the full-length lacing and new, blue treads fool you: They’re boat shoes at heart, every bit as grippy and non-marking as their forebearers, though they are markedly lighter-weight.

source Courtesy of Owen Burke/Business Insider

Possible downsides

These kicks are a good bit stiffer than the original leather Boat Shoes. The five-eye lacing also makes them a bit of a chore to put on and take off, but not unlike most tennis shoes. I’m just lazy. Also like tennis shoes, the rubber sole looks as though it will separate from the upper in a year or two’s time. Vans do this, as do Converse’s signature Chuck Taylors: This is just the nature of these shoes, and, frankly, a good reason to consider the Authentic Original Bionic Boat Shoe instead.

And, while Sperry does offer their classic design in the Bionic line, they come with the old razor-cut “Wave-Siping” outsoles that work well, until they don’t. But they’ll last you at least a couple of seasons, and that’s nothing out of the ordinary for a pair of kicks in this price range.

Final thoughts

Apart from being smarter than your average boat shoes (and maybe a little edgier, too), the Bionics can hack it just as well in the street, and, with slightly more beefed-up Ortholite insoles compared with the Original Boat Shoe, they’re noticeably more comfortable, too.

Pros: Better grip, more comfortable than the original boat shoes, some models are less expensive

Cons: Might not last as long as the original boat shoe (depending on use), stiffer