The original Spice Bus from ‘Spice World’ has been turned into an Airbnb that you can rent for less than $130 a night

- The Spice Bus is available for rent on Airbnb.
- The original Spice Bus from the 1997 “Spice World” movie is available to rent on Airbnb for £99 ($128) a night.
- It’s been stylishly renovated by a Spice Girls superfan and will be located in London this summer.
- The bus sleeps three and features 90s magazines, scrunchies, animal-print carpet, and a neon “girl power” sign on the wall.
If what you really, really, really want is to zig-a-gig-ah, your dream accommodation has just become available on Airbnb.
A Spice Girls megafan has listed the actual Spice Bus from the 1997 “Spice World” movie, having converted it into a stylish apartment.
The iconic double-decker Union Jack-painted bus sleeps three and features pink Union Jack cinema chairs below a “Girl Power” neon light installation, potted plants, and a widescreen TV.
There’s also animal print carpet, a basket of scrunchies, disco balls, and 90s magazines and CDs for the ultimate throwback feel.
The bus rules are as follows:
- No pets
- Maximum three guests
- No smoking
- 90s dress code
- Double denim permitted
- Girl Power essential
- Selfies in the driver’s seat encouraged
- Compulsory rendition of “Goodbye” on check out
The Spice Bus will be located in Wembley Park, London, to tie in with the Spice Girls (minus Posh) performing at the O2.
An overnight stay in the bus will cost £99 ($128), but nabbing it might be tricky: it was originally only available for rent on June 14 and 15, though host Suzanne Godley says she’ll be adding more dates from 8 a.m. BST on Wednesday May 22.
“The Spice Girls were my childhood obsession,” Godley said.
“My parents were subjected to my tone-deaf performances as Baby Spice, and I must have watched the ‘Spice World’ movie hundreds of times. And while I have grown up over the years, I don’t think I’ve ever grown out of my love for them.
“When my boss mentioned that he was considering buying the Spice Bus I was desperate to be a part of its renovation.
“We’ve worked hard over the past few months to turn the bus into a home, in keeping with its legacy, and I’m so excited to open it up to the public with the support of Airbnb.”
She added: “Being part of this project has been like a dream come true and I can’t wait to meet other Spice Girls fans through this experience.”
If you don’t manage to book a night in the bus and didn’t get tickets to the Spice Girls in concert, you can still relive the 90s girl power dream at a screening of “Spice World” in Wembley Park on June 13, 14, and 15.