Spice Girls fans say the sound at their reunion tour is so bad that they can hardly hear them

caption The Spice Girls perform on the first night of their reunion tour at Dublin’s Croke Park on May 24, 2019. source Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The first dates on the Spice Girls reunion tour have been plagued by complaints about poor sound quality.

Some fans said that they could barely hear them, and one attendee said she left 45 minutes early over the sound quality.

Mel B, also known as Scary Spice, addressed the issues after their first show, in Ireland, and said it would improve for their show in Cardiff, Wales. But fans still had complaints.

The hit 1990s girl group – minus Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice – is on a 13-date tour around the UK and Ireland.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Spice Girls fans are unhappy with the sound quality at the iconic girl band’s much-anticipated reunion tour, complaining that the audio is so bad that they could hardly hear.

The British girl band, which stormed the charts in the 1990s, has reunited for a 13-show tour. They are now a four-person act, since original member Victoria Beckham decided not to join in.

They played their second night at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Monday night.

But fans said that the sound quality meant that they couldn’t hear the performers properly. One wrote that she “couldn’t hear a word when they were talking” and another said that she “couldn’t hear them at all down the front.”

Watching @spicegirls last night in Cardiff was my 10 year old selfs dream come true. Although I was soaked & freezing I sang and danced my heart out. Those in charge of sound need to improve. You couldn’t hear a word when they were talking #spicegirlstour pic.twitter.com/oamXl3NBeI — Emma (@Emz_louu) May 28, 2019

Absolutely gutted with the sound issues at the @spicegirls concert last night, obviously not down to the band but couldn't hear them at all down the front. Waste of money, technical team really letting them down @principalitysta @SpiceGirlsPR @Ticketmaster xx — Penny-Louise Green (@PennyMufc) May 28, 2019

The @spicegirls show in @principalitysta could’ve been amazing but unfortunately sound quality from our seat was really poor…couldn’t hear what they were saying or hear their vocals! Surely this is a basic requirement of a concert @TicketmasterUK ????? ???????????? — Julie Hughes (@Julie8983) May 28, 2019

Was looking fwd @spicegirls since tickets came out-huge disappointment @principalitysta! Couldn't hear the girls at all when speaking+the sound during songs weren't much better. Love @EmmaBunton @GeriHalliwell @OfficialMelB and @MelanieCmusic £70 A ticket 2 listen 2 audience ???? pic.twitter.com/kcVfXwwmdN — Lisa James (@lisajames0174) May 28, 2019

One concertgoer told the BBC that she left the concert 45 minutes early over the sound issues, despite paying £75 ($95) for the ticket.

“You couldn’t hear anything they were singing. The band drowned them out. You couldn’t hear the harmonies, you couldn’t hear the words,” she said.

caption The Spice Girls had nine number one hits in the UK. source Getty Images

Some fans also suggested that they should get refunds.

@spicegirls how disappointing to spend money on a ticket to see you @principalitysta and the support act stole the show! Sound was pants! #shuttheroof #sackthesoundguys! #refundwanted — Kate Carr (@KateTurner87) May 27, 2019

The issues were most prominent at the first show, in Dublin, Ireland.

Mel B, also known as “Scary Spice,” acknowlged that the show in Dublin had experienced sound issues and promised that the sound “will be much, much better” in Cardiff.

However, complaints persisted at the Cardiff show as well.

Read more: Mel B responded to fans complaining about ‘awful’ sound during the Spice Girls’ first reunion tour show

The first night of their tour was at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, on Friday. One attendee said that fans couldn’t even tell which song was being performed.

There’s something wrong when the crowd at @spicegirls concert are all sitting down because no one has a clue what song is on because the sound really is THAT bad. @mcd_productions @CrokePark @IrishTimes @LovinDublin #SpiceWorldTour #SpiceGirl pic.twitter.com/QkENc7BJ8Y — Sabrina Egerton (@sabrinasstyle_) May 24, 2019

“Hey guys, thank you for attending our show tonight in Dublin,” Mel B said in an Instagram story. “We will see you in Cardiff and hopefully the vocals and the sound will be much, much better.”

caption The stage for the first night of the Spice Girls reunion tour in Croke Park, Dublin, on Friday. source Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Some fans said that they didn’t experience any issues in Cardiff, and praised the group for their performance.

Omg spice girls were amazing, so glad they fixed the sound from dublin could hear every word, sung and spoken. Well done girls! #SpiceWorld2019 #spicegirlscardiff — kim wrend (@gellerbing) May 28, 2019

Some people are complaining about the sound but I had the best night ever! 100% one of the highlights of my life seeing @spicegirls last night! I’ll be forever grateful to @mathew_wales_ for getting me tickets and taking me! #spicegirlscardiff #spicegirlstour #spicegirls ❤️????????✌???? — Charlyann (@CharlyannBurton) May 28, 2019

The 13-stop Spice World tour will see the Spice Girls play across Ireland and the UK, ending in London in June.

Members Mel B (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), and Melanie C (Sporty Spice) are performing. Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) wished them luck on Instagram.

With hits like “Wannabe,” “Spice Up Your Life,” “Viva Forever,” and “Stop,” the Spice Girls have had nine number-one singles in the UK.

The group split in 2000, but reunited in 2007 for “The Return of the Spice Girls” tour. They have since repeatedly gone on hiatus and reunited again for events like the London Olympics in 2012.