‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ soars past its box office projections and earns a huge $185 million over the long 4th of July weekend

caption “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” source Sony

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” brought in $185 million its first six days in theaters.

The performance of the latest Spidey movie over the long 4th of July weekend exceeded Sony’s projections of how the movie would perform.

Globally, the movie has earned over $580 million worldwide.

It looks like audiences are excited to see what the Marvel Cinematic Universe has cooked up post-“Avengers: Endgame.”

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” the first MCU movie following the late April release of “Endgame,” took in a huge $185 million domestically since July 2, exceeding the studio’s six-day projection for the title and breaking box office records in the process.

It’s been a great 4th of July holiday weekend for Sony, as things kicked off with the movie opening on Tuesday with a $39.25 million take, the biggest Tuesday opening ever. Wednesday brought another milestone, as the movie took in $27 million, which is the best Wednesday ever for an MCU release. On Thursday, the movie brought in over $25 million and from Friday through Sunday it took in $93.6 million.

The $185 million six-day total for “Far From Home” blew past the $125 million projection the studio had for the movie over its first six days in theaters. The studio was certainly playing with house money with the movie sporting a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score and was released on 4,634 screens (the largest count all-time for a July release).

And the movie is also a big hit overseas. After an impressive $98 million opening weekend in China, “Far From Home” has earned over $395 million overseas giving the movie a $580 million global take in its first 10 days in theaters.

“Far From Home” is not just a savior for Sony – which took a major loss with its previous release, “Men In Black: International” (a $100 million-plus movie, not counting marketing costs, that has only brought in $223 million worldwide) – but for the 2019 box office as a whole. According to Deadline (via Comscore), the 2019 summer box office is essentially even with the domestic total the box office was at by this point last year: $2.84 billion (for both 2018 and 2019 gross comparisons, the late April releases of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” were counted).

So it’s a Marvel superhero who once again has come to the rescue of the domestic box office.