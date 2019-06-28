‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ is already off to a strong start in China, and it shows why Marvel is a more valuable franchise than ‘Star Wars’

caption “Spider-Man: Far From Home” source Marvel Studios

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” opened on Friday in China with $30 million.

It further highlights how valuable Marvel is in China for Disney. “Avengers: Endgame” broke China’s record for the biggest opening day earlier this year.

“Far From Home” opens in North America on Tuesday, and is eyeing over $200 million over the six-day holiday week.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home,” the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie since “Avengers: Endgame,” is already off to an impressive start at the Chinese box office.

“Far From Home” opened early in China on Friday (it arrives in North American theaters on Tuesday), and took in $30 million. The movie’s predecessor, “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” opened to $23 million on its first day of release in China in 2017. And it came to Chinese theaters two months after its domestic debut.

READ MORE: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is getting rereleased to theaters, but experts say beating ‘Avatar’ for the box-office record isn’t certain

“Homecoming” went on to gross $116 million in China and $880 million worldwide.

“Far From Home” fell way short of the “Avengers: Endgame” opening day in China, which was the biggest of all time in the country with $107 million. But it further highlights how valuable Marvel is there for Disney. “Endgame” is China’s biggest Hollywood movie of all time, making more in a week than all of Disney’s “Star Wars” releases combined since “The Force Awakens” in 2015.

“Endgame” is being rereleased to theaters this weekend with additional content, just in time for audiences to prepare for “Far From Home,” which is eyeing a strong start at the domestic box office next week.

In its long-range forecast in May, Boxoffice.com projected it to earn up to $120 million next weekend, and over $200 million over the six-day holiday week.