The ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ director says he was just as annoyed as us that the cast lied about a major ‘plot hole’ in the Marvel movie

- Sony Pictures Entertainment
- “Spider-Man: Far From Home” director Jon Watts said that the film’s stars lied about being confused over Marvel’s five-year “Endgame” time jump when they appeared on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimme Live” in May.
- During the interview, the talk show host asked the cast why Peter and his friends hadn’t aged after being resurrected. They were hesitant to respond to the question and Tom Holland appeared puzzled. Costar Jacob Batalon also said that it “might be one of the biggest plot holes of all time.”
- “I think they were just afraid of spoiling it,” Watts, who was at the taping with the stars, told HuffPost. “They didn’t know what they were allowed to say and not say.”
Back in May, Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Jake Gyllenhaal (who plays Quentin Beck/Mysterio), Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned), and Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill) appeared on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and appeared to be perplexed about the teenage characters still being in high school following the five-year time jump that took place in “Avengers: Endgame.” But they were just acting.
“I think they were just afraid of spoiling it,” Watts, who was at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” taping with the stars, told HuffPost. “They didn’t know what they were allowed to say and not say.”
When the cast appeared on the show, they seemed hesitant to confirm any plot details, specifically regarding the time jump. Kimmel asked, “Why then are you all still in high school? Were there overdue library books?” And Holland appeared puzzled and turned to his costars saying: “Why are we still in high school?”
In response, Batalon said, “It might be one of the biggest plot holes of all time.”
The stars’ apparent confusion was strange, considering that Watts already explained why Peter and his previously dusted friends didn’t age after being resurrected in “Endgame.”
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Watts said that after Thanos’ “Infinity War” snap, the remaining people moved on and aged over the course of those five years. Some of Peter’s previous classmates graduated while others were turned to dust. But for Peter and the newly brought back characters, no time transpired.
Watts also told HuffPost that when the stars played coy during their interview, he said, “Guys, come on. Explain it. It sounds like you don’t know what we’re talking about.'”
