The director of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ says he’s jealous he couldn’t do the Miles Morales story before ‘Spider-Verse’

caption “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” source Sony

Jon Watts, who directed “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and the upcoming “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” admits it was tough to watch the Oscar-winning animated movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

“I was jealous, I wanted to do the Miles story, too,” Watts told Business Insider. “But it’s one of those situations that they did it so beautifully that you can’t be mad. You just have to sit back and enjoy it.”

Morales showing up in Watts’ live-action franchise has been considered a possibility since the character is casually mentioned in “Homecoming.”

When asked if a live-action movie of Morales as Spider-Man is still possible despite the popularity of “Spider-Verse,” Watts answered: “I think so.”

Last year, Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” was a critical and box-office hit, as the uniquely told origin story of Miles Morales becoming Spidey grossed over $375 million worldwide on a $90 million budget. And it went on to win the Oscar for best animated feature, the first title not from Disney or Pixar to take the prize since 2011’s “Rango.”

One person in Hollywood who wasn’t surprised that audiences, critics, and the industry gravitated to the Miles Morales story was Jon Watts. The director of “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” and the upcoming sequel, “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” has a soft spot for the character.

“The Miles story is one of the best stories,” Watts told Business Insider while promoting “Far From Home.”

That’s why it was so tough for him to watch “Spider-Verse.”

But if “Homecoming” was any indication, Watts has definitely laid the foundation to introduce Morales at some point in his live-action “Spider-Man” franchise. In that movie, Donald Glover makes a cameo as Aaron Davis, a criminal who reveals during an encounter with Spider-Man that he has a nephew.

Fans of the “Spider-Man” comics (or those who have read up on the Easter Eggs in “Homecoming”) already know how big of a reveal that is. Aaron Davis is the uncle of Miles Morales. The relationship between the two is fleshed out in “Spider-Verse.” In that movie, we also see Uncle Aaron as the villain The Prowler.

So with the success of “Spider-Verse,” is it still possible for a live-action version of Miles Morales?

“I think so,” Watts said.

And would it be him telling that story?

“One movie at a time,” Watts said with a laugh.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is available on Netflix starting Wednesday. “Spider-Man: Far From Home” opens in theaters July 2.