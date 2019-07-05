There’s small subplot in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ you may have missed that may mean more for the next movie

caption Flash seems to be having some family issues in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” source Marvel

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

There’s a small subplot involving Peter Parker’s classmate Flash Thompson you may miss the first time while watching the movie.

Thompson seemingly can’t get in touch with his parents throughout the sequel.

This may hint at a larger story arc for the character in the sequel.

If you’ve seen “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” you may still be thinking about the film’s two revealing end-credit scenes. But there’s a smaller subplot involving Peter Parker’s rival Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori) that may mean more later in the franchise.

Unless you’re paying close attention, it’s easy to miss that Thompson appears to have a mini family crisis going on.

In fact, it’s not until the second or third time you watch that you may realize Flash’s somber story line. It’s worth mentioning because his minor side story may have larger implications in the next “Spider-Man” movie.

In case you missed it, we’ve broken down what you need to know.

What happens

caption Peter Parker sees a flash of text messages when he puts on the E.D.I.T.H. glasses, including a message from Flash. source Sony Pictures

When Parker first tries out the E.D.I.T.H. glasses from Tony Stark on the bus with his classmates, pay attention to all of the text messages that pop up on screen.

Toward the top of the screen is a message Flash Thompson sent to his mom saying, “Have not heard from you or father in days.”

At the movie’s end, when Parker and his classmates arrive at Newark airport, Thompson is seen getting picked up by a chauffeur.

“Hello Gerald. Could mother not make it?” asks Flash.

Gerald looks somber and shakes his head no. Flash looks a bit disappointed.

What does this mean for Flash?

caption Are we supposed to empathize with Flash? We see him bullied a bit throughout the film. Typically, he does the bullying. source Marvel

If you didn’t notice the first scene, it simply seems as if Flash has an absentee mother who works all the time and can’t bother with picking up her son.

It’s that first text message from Flash that interests us. Why hasn’t Flash heard from his parents in days and why are we being shown this? Is it a regular thing that Flash is ignored by his parents or was there some sort of trouble brewing for them?

Are his parents missing? Maybe not.

But Gerald’s silent response to Flash at the movie’s end makes us wonder if something is truly wrong with Thompson’s mother or if she’s just absent from much of his life.

What the comics tell us

caption Anti-Venom appears in 2017’s “Amazing Spider-Man: Venom Inc. Alpha” No. 1. source Marvel

Nothing unusual happens with Thompson’s mother in the comics. His father, a cop, was abusive and an alcoholic. There’s no sign that’s the case with this version of Thompson’s father.

In the comics, Thompson becomes Venom. Since Sony Pictures already has a popular Venom in Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock, we have a feeling that’s not the route these Spider-Man movies are taking.

Thompson also becomes a character called Agent Anti-Venom in the comics. The symbiote has similar powers to Venom – super strength, super healing – and was a member of groups including the Avengers, Secret Avengers, and Guardians of the Galaxy. Flash even became friends with Parker.

How could we see Flash wind up as some version of Venom?

caption Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) suspects Drake Carlton (Riz Ahmed) is up to no good in “Venom.” source Frank Masi/Sony Pictures Entertainment

One theory fans have discussed is that Thompson’s mother may have been working with Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed). He was leading experiments on the different Venom symbiotes in “Venom”). We don’t know the professions of Thompson’s parents, but we know they’re wealthy. In “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” Flash drives his father’s Audi.

Showing Thompson’s parents have a connection to Carlton Drake would be an interesting way to connect the “Spider-Man” films with “Venom” and its sequel, which is expected to be released next year.

At the least, it looks like Sony is setting up Flash to be a bigger part of the next “Spider-Man” movie.