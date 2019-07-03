‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ has the biggest Tuesday box office opening of all-time with $39 million

caption “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” source Marvel Studios

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” brought in $39.25 million on Tuesday.

That’s the biggest Tuesday opening at the domestic box office ever.

It’s a big rebound for Sony, as its previous release, “Men In Black: International,” was a box-office bomb.

The studio projects “Far From Home” will earn $125 million by Sunday.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Looks like it’s Spider-Man to the rescue of the slumping 2019 summer box office.

Sony’s anticipated “Spider-Man: Far From Home” opened in theaters domestically yesterday and brought in $39.25 million, the biggest Tuesday opening ever.

As it happens, the previous record-holder was the last version of the Spider-Man franchise, 2012’s “The Amazing Spider-Man,” with Andrew Garfield in the red tights. That movie had a $35 million opening.

Read more: “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is fun and full of surprises, and will be the box-office hit Sony needs this summer

Sony is pulling out all the stops for “Far From Home,” putting the movie on more than 4,600 screens. And with little competition over the 4th of July holiday weekend and the movie sporting a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the studio has high hopes for a big performance. It is projecting for the movie to make $125 million by Sunday.

And Sony needs a big win. The studio is still licking its wounds from the release of “Men In Black: International,” which to date has only brought in $66 million domestically. The 2019 domestic box office also needs a spark. Business is down 10% compared to this time last year, according to Comscore.

So the return of Spider-Man came at the perfect time.