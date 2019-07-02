20 details you may have missed in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

caption There are a few nods to early comics you may have missed while watching “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” source Sony Pictures

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

After watching the “Spider-Man” sequel twice, INSIDER rounds up the best details you may have missed in the movie from a reference to “The Amazing Spider-Man” comics to another version of Peter Parker.

If you see “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” you’re probably going to want to see it twice.

Not only does the film contain a lot of illusions, but it has a lot of little nods and references to the comics and former Marvel movies that you may miss the first time around.

After seeing the film twice, INSIDER rounded up the best Easter eggs and details you may have overlooked while watching the “Spider-Man” sequel from Spider-Man UK to a tiny nod to Uncle Ben. We already pointed out some of these in former “Far From Home” trailers.

Read on for details you may have missed in “Far From Home.”

The movie introduces us to Betty Brant who briefly dates Ned in the movie.

caption Betty is to the left of Ned. MJ is on his right. source Sony Pictures

In the comics, Betty dated Peter for awhile, but ultimately married Ned. In the larger Spiderverse, Betty Brant of Earth-78227 became Spider-Girl.

During the school news segment at the movie’s start, Betty tells students it’s “time to move on to the next phase of our lives.”

caption Betty explains what happened to students who disappeared and came back during the Snap — now called the Blip — and tells them to move on. source Sony Pictures/Marvel

The word “phase” stuck out to us because “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is the final film in the third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Movies, including, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” are expected to be in phase 4.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” takes place eight months after “Avengers: Endgame.”

caption You can hear Betty make the announcement very briefly during the school news segment. source Sony Pictures/Marvel

We originally thought “Far From Home” took place moments after “Avengers: Endgame.” At the film’s start, Betty says it’s been eight months since everyone who disappeared has come back.

This was something we missed the first time we watched the movie and thought it might be helpful for those trying to keep the timeline in order.

The name “Crusher Hogan” is seen on a sign behind Happy Hogan near the movie’s start.

caption Crusher Hogan makes his first appearance in 1963’s Amazing Fantasy Spider-Man No. 15. source Sony Pictures, Marvel

This is a nice little nod to an early comic character. Joseph “Crusher” Hogan is a wrestler Peter Parker went up against in the ring when he was first trying his powers in the comics.

While Peter is helping Aunt May with a fundraiser, you can see the sign behind Happy.

Pepper Potts’ name can briefly be seen in the movie.

caption This is an easy one to miss. source Sony Pictures/Marvel

Happy Hogan delivers a $500,000 donation check to Aunt May that is signed by Pepper Potts, named co-founder and chair of the Stark Relief Foundation. Tony Stark created that foundation to help civilians affected by damage brought on by the Avengers.

The luggage Peter is using belongs to his beloved Uncle Ben.

caption Uncle Ben died off screen in the latest iteration of Marvel and Sony’s “Spider-Man” movies. source Sony Pictures/Marvel

As Peter shuts his luggage closed, we see the initials “BFP.” That most likely stands for Ben F. Parker, Peter’s deceased Uncle Ben.

On the plane, Peter Parker spots a few movie options that are too real for him.

caption Peter sees an in-flight movie about Tony Stark. It’s a hard pass for him. source Sony Pictures/Marvel

Among the selections are: “Heart of Iron: The Tony Stark Story,” which Peter passes on, “Finding Wakanda,” and a third movie that has the Infinity Gauntlet on it.

Mysterio/Quentin Beck claims he’s from another universe, Earth-833.

caption Spider-UK makes his first appearance in 2014’s “Edge of Spider-Verse” No. 2. Above is an image of the British Spider-Man from 2014’s “Amazing Spider-Man” No. 9. source Marvel

Mysterio tells Peter Parker he’s the only survivor from his planet after a group of villains, the Elementals, destroyed his home.

Earth-833 is actually home to William Braddock, a hero known as Spider-UK who formed a group of Spiderverse characters called the Warriors of the Great Web to help different realities. Similarly, Braddock is the only survivor of Earth-833 after it was destroyed.

The movie is the first time we hear Carol Danvers referred to as Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

caption Peter Parker meets Captain Marvel in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Marvel Studios

Carol Danvers is never called Captain Marvel in her own superhero movie. Similarly, Danvers is never called by her superhero name in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Instead, we first hear Peter Parker refer to Danvers by her superhero name, Captain Marvel, in the trailer when he asks why she can’t help fight the Elementals.

Nick Fury’s reaction to Peter Parker saying Captain Marvel’s name aloud should have been a hint that he wasn’t who he seemed to be.

caption At the movie’s end, we learn that Talos is pretending to be Nick Fury for the entire movie. source Marvel Studios

As soon as Peter says the name “Captain Marvel,” Nick Fury immediately tells him not to “invoke her name.”

It’s a funny line to hear from Fury, who’s close to Danvers. However, once you know Nick Fury is really the skrull Talos (played by Ben Mendelsohn), that line delivery is even funnier since the skrulls hold Danvers in such a high regard.

The Elementals wind up being a creation of Mysterio’s, but they’re a group of real Marvel villains in the comics.

caption A look at three of the Elemental characters in “Far From Home.” source Sony Pictures/Marvel

The real Elementals are known as Hydron, Magnum, Hellfire, and Zephyr.

IGN has a good breakdown of the Elementals you can read here.

Spider-Man’s stealth suit reminds us a lot of Spider-Man Noir.

caption Compare Spidey’s new stealth suit with Nic Cage’s look in “Into the Spider-Verse.” source Sony Pictures/Sony Pictures Animation

Spider-Man has a lot of alternative suits and the black stealth suit Spidey wears in “Far From Home” is reminiscent of the look of Peter Parker from Earth-90214 where he’s known as Spider-Man Noir.

The darker take on the character is a hero from the ’30s. Nicolas Cage voiced the character in 2018’s “Into the Spider-Verse.”

The song playing when Mysterio and Peter Parker meet at the bar in Prague should have been a hint about Mysterio’s true identity.

caption After Spidey and Mysterio defeat the villain in Prague, listen to the music that plays at the bar. source Sony Pictures/Marvel

If you hadn’t already guessed that Mysterio wasn’t who he seemed to be, “Town Called Malice” could be heard playing in the background as Peter and Quentin spoke about Tony Stark’s glasses.

After Peter hands over the glasses to Mysterio and leaves the bar, we learn Quentin was really a former scorned Stark employee who was never allowed to reach his full potential at Stark Industries. Quentin and a group of other ex-Stark employees decide it’s their time to shine now that their old boss is gone.

If you’re familiar with the lyrics to “Town Called Malice,” it sounds like the perfect theme song to this rag-tag group.

“Stop apologizing for the things you’ve never done. ‘Cause time is short and life is cruel but it’s up to us to change this town called malice.”

Quentin Beck says that he’s the one who came up with Tony’s binarily augmented retro-framing (B.A.R.F.), which he shows off in “Captain America: Civil War.”

caption Tony Stark shows off his new tech at the start of “Civil War.” source Marvel

When Stark heads to MIT, he shows off new tech to a group of students that he calls “B.A.R.F.,” binarily augmented retro-framing. The device allows him to show an imaginary scenario he created.

Stark calls it “an extremely costly method of hijacking the hippocampus to clear traumatic memories.” In “Far From Home,” Quentin Beck says that it was his life’s work and Stark gave it a horrendous name.

Quentin then points out a man named William, who he said was scorned in the first “Iron Man” movie.

caption “Far From Home” brings William back into the fold after the first “Iron Man.” source Marvel/Paramount Pictures

The movie cuts to the viral scene from the 2008 movie where William is getting yelled at by Jeff Bridges’ Obadiah Stane for failing to replicate Tony’s arc reactor.

“Tony Stark was able to build this in a cave, with a box of scraps!” yelled Stane.

You can watch the memorable scene here.

Happy Hogan puts on a Tony Stark favorite, AC/DC’s “Back in Black,” as Peter Parker starts working on a new Spidey suit.

caption Peter starts to remind Happy of Tony Stark. source Sony Pictures/Marvel

The song plays at the start of 2008’s “Iron Man” while Stark is in Afghanistan to show off a defensive Jericho missile.

When Parker gets to work on his new Spidey suit late in the film, Happy looks at him lovingly as though he’s looking at a young Tony Stark busy working on one of his new Iron Man suits. Happy tells him he’ll handle the music while he handles the suit.

As the AC/DC song comes on, Parker offers some laughs when he confuses the band for Led Zeppelin.

Happy tries tossing a shield at a drone like Captain America and fails massively.

caption Happy struggles to toss a shield at a drone. source Sony Pictures/Marvel

Defeated, he yells out, “How does Cap do that?”

Spider-Man channels Captain America in “Avengers: Endgame” near the movie’s end.

caption Spider-Man didn’t have a hammer, but he did strike a small pose to resemble Cap. source Sony Pictures

Parker picks up a London bridge sign to use as a shield and picks up something else to get ready to toss at the drones.

The moment gave us vibes of when Captain America wielded both his shield and Thor’s hammer in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Before Peter Parker and MJ kiss on the bridge, take a close look at the license plate on one of the vehicles to their direct left.

caption Peter Parker and MJ finally tell each other how they feel in “Far From Home.” source Sony Pictures

The license plate reads, “TASM 143.” There are two quick takeaways here. The last series of “Spider-Man” movies starring Andrew Garfield were called were called “The Amazing Spider-Man.” The second movie took place in London where MJ and Peter kiss.

The comic “The Amazing Spider-Man” No. 143 also shows Peter and Mary Jane kiss for the first time before Peter travels abroad. In the comic, Spider-Man fights a villain called Cyclone.

As Peter Parker flies through New York City, he takes a selfie.

caption The final scenes of Spider-Man remind us of Marvel’s “Spider-Man” video game. source Sony Pictures/Marvel

It’s very reminiscent of a feature in the recently released “Spider-Man” video game where Spidey can take selfies on a camera while soaring through Manhattan.

The final scenes of Spider-Man flying through New York City feel similar to the gameplay.