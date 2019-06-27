‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ is the perfect followup to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ if you were left sobbing at the movie’s end

caption Tom Holland stars in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” source Sony Pictures

Warning: There are some minor spoilers ahead for “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” is just as good as the first Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland.

The sequel starts off moments after “Avengers: Endgame” and feels like a perfect epilogue to the big superhero movie.

Other than Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal’s new character, Mysterio, is the one you’ll be talking about.

Stay after the film for two great end-credit scenes, the first of which will have fans going through a range of emotions.

Part rom-com, part “Avengers: Endgame” sequel, and completely action-packed, you’re going to laugh, tear up, and cheer through “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

After the events of “Endgame,” Peter Parker (Tom Holland) tries to take his mind off the death of his hero Tony Stark by focusing on being a normal teen. As he preps for a school trip abroad to kick off the summer, Peter wants nothing more than to forget about the superhero stuff for a bit and try to get his crush MJ (Zendaya) interested in him.

That’s going to be tougher than he hopes. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) want to rope Peter into a mission to help save the world from some supernatural beings called Elementals. While abroad, he teams up with a mysterious superhero-clad Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) who claims to be from another Earth to take down the bad guys.

If you’ve seen “Avengers: Endgame,” you’re going to want to see this immediately. Stark’s presence is imbued in this sequel even if he’s not in it. And make sure you stick around until the film’s very end for two of the best end-credit tags we’ve seen attached to a superhero movie in some time.

What you should know: This film takes place moments after “Avengers: Endgame” ends.

caption Yeah, there’s no jump in time. “Far From Home” takes place moments after “Endgame.” source Sony Pictures

As producer Amy Pascal said in 2017, “Far From Home” takes place directly after “Endgame” ends in 2023. If you were confused over how Spider-Man can still be in high school after five years have passed, don’t worry. The movie clears that up right away with an explanation at its start. (We’ve also explained that before here.)

Gyllenhaal joins the Marvel Universe in “Far From Home” and will instantly become a favorite. Jon Watts returns to direct “Far From Home” after Spidey’s 2o17 reboot in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

What’s hot: How much of Tony Stark’s presence is felt in this film, an incredible Jake Gyllenhaal, and some trippy action scenes that make “Doctor Strange” seem tame.

caption Spider-Man deals with the loss of Tony Stark in “Far From Home.” source Sony Pictures

Stark’s presence is felt throughout the film as the world mourns him as moviegoers did right after the end of “Endgame” in April. It’s also felt because much of the movie revolves around a gift Tony leaves behind for Peter.

While it’s not an “Iron Man” movie, “Far From Home” certainly has the heart of one with Happy (Jon Favreau) and others checking in on Peter after Tony’s death. There’s a reason Stark had so much love for the eager teen (even if he didn’t always outwardly show it), and, there’s one scene, especially, where you see Peter emulate his fallen hero without realizing it.

caption There is art of Iron Man all over “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” source Sony Pictures/Marvel

Holland is his perfectly awkward and charming self in the sequel and reminds us all why we fell in love with his rendition of Spidey. He’ll make your heart melt over some awkwardly cute moments with MJ, will make you tear up over the loss of his father figure, Tony Stark, and will have you cheering as he fights off the bad guys masterfully.

To be clear, the Spidey sequel isn’t one giant cryfest. Happy and Ned deliver some of the film’s funnier moments. However, there are somber moments with Peter as he reflects on what it means to be a hero and whether or not he can measure up to Iron Man.

caption The banter between Nick Fury and Happy is great as well. source Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

Other than Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal is the movie’s other stand-out with a few scene-stealing moments. Known for getting lost in his roles, there are some great moments between both him and Peter and just with Gyllenhaal by himself that give us “Nightcrawler” and “Velvet Buzzsaw” vibes. Also, his hair looks way too entirely perfect the entire film for someone wearing a fishbowl over their head. That’s a superpower. And you’re going to be thinking about it throughout the sequel.

caption Peter Parker meets Mysterio and his beautiful head of hair. source Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

“Far From Home” has some excellent action sequences, all of which involve Mysterio. He shows off his powers a little bit in the trailers; however, you don’t get the full effect until seeing the movie. What you see is a trippy spectacle which rivals the 3D world-building of “Doctor Strange.” We could watch some of those scenes over and over again because they were so beautifully mesmerizing to look at, like a comic book coming to life.

With that in mind, part of the film’s fun the first time you watch it is trying to figure out where it’s going. You’re hooked and drawn in to solving a few mysteries about the direction of the film. When answers start to unfold, you’re going to want to see how everything came together. It’s a film that commands a second watch.

Make sure you stay until the film’s very end. There are two excellent end-credit scenes you won’t want to miss. The first one had our entire theater squealing in joy and pure shock. The one at the film’s very end gives a vague tease of where the next Marvel movies are going.

What’s not: If you watched all of the trailers and know the comics, some of the film may feel predictable.

caption Many scenes in the trailers give away some of “Far From Home.” source JoJo Whilden/Sony Pictures

The movie has a few big twists and they are genuinely great. They would be more effective if you go into the movie without watching any of the teasers released for the film. I don’t want to say much more, but that was honestly the only thing that really bothered me about the film other than an abrupt segue at the film’s start from an action scene to a memorable moment at the film’s start.

Thankfully, there are a few surprises that aren’t given away in the trailers and those should genuinely shock fans in a good way.

Overall: If you saw “Avengers: Endgame,” you’re going to have to see “Far From Home.” It’s a movie you may want to see more than once.

caption Tom Holland’s range of emotions are one reason to see “Far From Home.” source Sony Pictures

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” is the perfect summer movie. It has summer romances, laughs, and so many great action-packed scenes that it’s tough to pick a favorite. I don’t know what else you could want.

If you weren’t ready to say goodbye to Iron Man in “Endgame,” “Far From Home” gives you a chance to say goodbye and to remember Tony Stark’s legacy while prepping you for the entire next phase of Marvel movies to come.

Grade: A

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” is in theaters Tuesday, July 2. You can watch a trailer for the movie below. (We suggest waiting and just seeing the movie, though, to go in as spoiler-free as possible.)