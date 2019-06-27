Tom Holland says making ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ without Robert Downey Jr. was ’emotional’

caption Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. are known for their roles in the MCU. source Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Audi and Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Tom Holland said that filming “Spider-Man: Far From Home” without Robert Downey Jr. was difficult.

“It was really emotional,” Holland told Lorraine Cink and LZ Granderson at the premiere of the “Spider-Man” sequel on Wednesday at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California. “I’ve only ever made a ‘Spider-Man’ movie with Robert and he’s a great friend of mine and I was FaceTiming him last night and he wished me the best of luck.”

The 23-year-old actor added: “We’ll miss him, but he’ll never be forgotten.”

“Far From Home” directly follows the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” and will show Peter Parker trying to move on and be a normal teenager after the death of Tony Stark/Iron Man.

Holland made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War,” fighting alongside Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man and other Avengers. Fans got to see Peter’s relationship with Tony, who acted as a mentor to the young webslinger, grow over the course of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Holland and Downey Jr. also had an emotional reunion in “Endgame” when Peter was brought back to life following the Hulk’s snap.

caption Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

Off-screen, the costars share a similar tight bond and have gushed about each other.

Holland also recently joked that he thought he ruined his friendship with Robert Downey Jr. after accidentally hanging up on him. During an appearance on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Tuesday, the actor said that Downey Jr. (who’s saved as “The Godfather” in his phone) FaceTimed him at 2 a.m. and he immediately ended the call because he was trying to sleep.

“I woke up, and I panicked,” Holland said. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry! I didn’t mean to ghost you!’ He obviously didn’t reply for ages, because of the time difference in LA. So that was maybe the most stressful day of my life, where I thought my relationship with Downey was over.”

Watch the video below (Holland talks about Downey Jr. at 0:30).