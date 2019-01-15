A ‘Spider-Man’ sequel is coming this summer — here’s the first trailer

- source
- Sony Pictures
- Spider-Man may have disappeared near the end of “Avengers: Infinity War” last year, but he’s back this summer in a sequel to “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”
- Tom Holland revealed the first trailer for “Spider-Man: Far From Home” Tuesday morning. A teaser for the film first debuted in December at Comic Con Comic Con Experience in Brazil.
- Zendaya will also reprise her role from the first movie. They’ll be joined by Jake Gyllenhaal who will play the role of iconic Spider-Man villain, Mysterio, and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. The sequel will be in theaters Friday, July 5, 2019.
- You may be bummed to see the trailer doesn’t address Peter Parker’s disappearance in 2018’s “Avengers” movie at all.
- What are you waiting for? Watch the trailer below.
