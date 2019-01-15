8 details you may have missed in the first trailer for ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

caption Peter Parker’s Aunt May now knows her nephew’s secret identity in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” source Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures released two slightly different trailers for “Spider-Man: Far From Home” Tuesday.

INSIDER breaks down some of the smaller moments you may have missed.

The Avengers tower can be seen getting repaired in New York City and it looks like Peter Parker is using his Uncle Ben’s luggage.

The first trailer for the next “Spider-Man” movie is here and we have a lot of questions.

We may not know how Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is coming back in “Spider-Man: Far From Home” after being snapped away in Thano’s “Infinity War” decimation, but we do know he’s alive and well in London.

Sony Pictures released two slightly different trailers for the movie Tuesday and unless you watch both, you’ll miss out on a few Easter eggs. So while we’re waiting on some answers as to how and why Spidey is flourishing overseas, INSIDER is breaking down some of the moments you may have overlooked, including Spider-Man’s new suits and how there appear to be at least three villains in the new movie.

Let’s start with something simple. Aunt May knows Peter Parker is Spider-Man.

caption Why would Aunt May leave his suit at the very top of his suitcase? This isn’t cosplay! source Sony Pictures

It looks like Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) took the news of her nephew’s secret identity as Spider-Man very well. You may have forgotten, but May spotted Peter in his Spidey suit at the very end of “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” So the cat was out of the bag.

The very opening of the international trailer, which you may not have seen, shows May leaving a sweet note on Peter’s Spider-Man costume, suggesting he should bring his superhero suit abroad. Maybe more surprising is that Aunt May is so chill with her nephew being the webbed hero. With great power comes great responsibility, right?

That luggage Peter is using appears to belong to his beloved Uncle Ben.

caption Uncle Ben died off screen in the latest iteration of Marvel and Sony’s “Spider-Man” movies. source Sony Pictures/Marvel

As Peter shuts his luggage closed, we see the initials “BFP.” That most likely stands for Ben F. Parker, Peter’s deceased Uncle Ben.

Pepper Potts is alive! She makes a brief appearance you may have missed in name only.

caption Pepper Potts signature is seen on a very large donation check. source Sony Pictures/Marvel

Happy Hogan delivers a $500,000 donation check to Aunt May that is signed by Pepper Potts, named co-founder and chair of the Stark Relief Foundation. Tony Stark created that foundation to help civilians affected by damage brought on by the Avengers.

Does that mean we should plan to see Pepper, too? Maybe not. But it’s slightly interesting we see her name as Pepper Potts and not Pepper Stark or Pepper Potts-Stark. Does her signature hint that she and Tony never got married? They were engaged and planning for a wedding in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Read more: Here’s where every major character is after the Thanos snap in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Peter’s date of birth on his passport is a nod to the comics.

caption Peter Parker’s birthday is the same as his character’s comic debut. This is an updated cover of the first appearance of Spider-Man in the comics. source Sony Pictures/Marvel

August 10 is the anniversary of Spider-Man’s comic debut in Amazing Fantasy #15.

That’s not the only thing you should take note of in that image. The years are cleverly missing from Peter’s passport.

caption Where are the years? When did Peter get his passport? source Marvel/Sony Pictures

In case you were trying to figure out whether or not this movie takes place before or after “Avengers: Infinity War,” Marvel and Sony aren’t going to give you any opportunities to guess.

At least three Spider-Man villains are shown in the trailer along with Jake Gyllenhaal’s character, Mysterio.

caption There are a lot of new characters in this new “Spider-Man” movie. source Sony Pictures/Marvel

The trailers appear to introduce us to the Elementals – Magnum, Hellfire, and Hydron.

Popular Spider-Man villain, Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), also appears here, but he confusingly appears to be one of the good guys.

Nick Fury isn’t the only member of S.H.I.E.L.D. in “Far From Home.”

caption Maria Hill and Nick Fury appear to be going up against the Sandman. source Sony Pictures/Marvel

You may have noticed another character fighting off Sandman with Nick Fury. Colbie Smulders recently confirmed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” she’ll appear in “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and the woman in the above still definitely shares Hill’s signature ponytail.

The last time we saw Fury and Hill, the two of them vanished at the end of “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Read more: The “Avengers: Infinity War” end-credits scene with Nick Fury and Maria Hill explained

The Avengers tower is getting some repairs and it makes us a little suspicious about when this movie takes place.

caption Is the Avengers tower getting a remodel or is something more serious going on? Reminder that the “Avengers” tower was also getting fixed up at the start of “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which took place after the first “Avengers.” source Sony Pictures/Marvel

While Spidey is swinging through New York City, you can see some construction going on at the Avengers’ tower.

It’s not clear whether or not that damage is from something that occurred in the new “Spider-Man” movie or an event from “Avengers: Endgame.” But I have another idea. It’s believed “Avengers: Endgame” will feature some heroes going back in time to prevent the Thanos snap from ever happening. Photos taken by paparazzi while filming show Tony Stark appear to go back to the events of the first “Avengers” movie.

What if this movie is a reset of the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline and doesn’t take place long after the events of the first “Avengers” movie? If so, we could possibly be looking at the Avengers’ tower getting fixed from when the Chitauri aliens first took over New York.

Another thought is that the Avengers tower is getting overtaken by another prominent New Yorker. We have yet to see Norman Osborn, who becomes a Spider-Man foe, in this universe.