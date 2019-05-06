7 details you may have missed in the new ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ trailer

caption Do you recognize those glasses? They’re Tony Stark’s. source Sony Pictures

Warning: There are spoilers below for “Avengers: Endgame.”

Sony Pictures released a new trailer for July’s “Spider-Man” sequel and it’s filled with spoilers for “Endgame.”

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” will pick up right after the end of “Avengers: Endgame.” The new trailer hints at where Thor is and contains the first reference to Carol Danvers as Captain Marvel.

Sony Pictures released the a new trailer for “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” and it wastes no time ripping off the “Endgame” spoilers Band-Aid.

While you’re processing the death of Iron Man and the future of the MCU with Peter Parker, Nick Fury dropped a few more hints at where the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going.

From “Hulk World” to a small nod to a Spider-Man character from the comics, INSIDER rounded up a few of the smaller details you may have missed in the newest “Far From Home” trailer. And, yes, we’re going to talk about whether or not there really is a multiverse.

The name “Crusher Hogan” is seen on a sign behind Happy Hogan near the trailer’s start.

caption Did you notice the name Crusher Hogan behind Happy? source Sony Pictures/Marvel

Joseph “Crusher” Hogan is a wrestler Peter Parker went up against in the ring when he was first trying out his powers in the comics. We doubt we’ll see Parker go up against him in “Far From Home.” He has bigger fish to fry now that Iron Man officially made him an “Avenger” in “Infinity War.”

This is most likely just a nice little nod to an early “Spider-Man” character.

Peter Parker questions whether or not there is a multiverse. It would be the perfect way to introduce some new heroes (and villains) down the line.

caption Is this how we get introduced to some other new heroes and villains down the line? source Sony Pictures

When Peter meets Dr. Beck (aka Mysterio), the man claims he’s from another world. Peter gets excited and asks if there’s a multiverse now that’s been created as the result of one of the many Infinity/Iron Gauntlet snaps.

Maybe!

“Endgame” codirectors Anthony and Joe Russo told Entertainment Weekly that Captain America went back in time to live in an alternate dimension at the end of “Endgame.” So we know that other realities definitely exist.

Since Disney closed its purchase of Fox in March 2019, Marvel Studios now has the rights to other Marvel characters like the Fantastic Four and the X-Men. The multiverse would be a perfect way to eventually introduce them into the MCU at some point down the line.

Is Mysterio a big liar?

caption We’re highly skeptical of Jake Gyllenhaal’s handsome Mysterio. source Sony Pictures

This is one question we can’t stop thinking about after watching the “Far From Home” trailer. Nick Fury says that there was a hole torn in the universe after the Snap creating a multiverse.

Maybe that happened. But we’re less concerned about a potential multiverse and are more suspicious of Mr. Beck (Jake Gyllenhall). In the comics, his character, Mysterio, is a popular Spider-Man villain who’s known for being a master of deception and illusion. The guy doesn’t really have superpowers. In the comics, he’s just a really talented special effects stunt man and magician.

We wouldn’t be surprised if Mysterio is taking advantage of the confusion after the Snap and the loss of Iron Man to present himself as a hero from another dimension. Peter Parker looks like he’s already in pretty rough shape after the loss of his mentor, Tony Stark. It looks like Mysterio may see this as an opportunity to get close to Spidey.

Mysterio is married.

caption Take a look at Mysterio’s ring finger. source Sony Pictures

Who is Mrs. Beck? Great question. In the comics, Mysterio doesn’t have a wife. Either this version of Mysterio will have a wife he’s trying to get back home to in another world, or it’s part of an elaborate story the trickster is using to pull the wool over Nick Fury and Peter Parker.

When Peter Parker asks where Thor is during the events of “Far From Home,” Nick Fury conveniently tells him he’s in a place called “Hulk World.”

caption Is Thor going to team up again with Hulk in another movie? source Disney/Marvel

So much for his adventure with the Guardians of the Galaxy in space! Nick Fury says that Thor is on some place called Hulk World. What does that mean?

Marvel Studios isn’t allowed to do its own standalone Hulk movie (Universal has the rights to that). As a work-around, Marvel has included Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk in other movies like the “Avengers” saga and “Thor: Ragnarok.”

It sounds like the next Thor movie could explore more of the God of Thunder’s relationship with the Hulk or have Thor find other Hulk characters like She-Hulk.

This trailer is the first time we hear Carol Danvers referred to as Captain Marvel.

caption You would imagine that someone has referred to Carol Danvers as Captain Marvel on screen by now, but they haven’t. source Marvel

Carol Danvers is never called Captain Marvel in her own superhero movie. By the movie’s end, she finally realizes she has these awesome superhuman abilities and embraces them without giving herself any sort of name.

Similarly, Danvers is never called by her superhero name in “Avengers: Endgame.” (Personally, I find that to be a huge oversight after watching two movies with Marvel’s first major superheroine.)

Instead, we first hear Peter Parker refer to Danvers by her superhero name, Captain Marvel, in the trailer when he asks why she can’t help fight the Elementals. (Maria Hill says she’s “unavailable.”)

Peter Parker is seen trying on Tony Stark’s glasses.

caption Be right back while we grab a tissue. source Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

It looks like Peter gets a hold of Tony’s glasses and this honestly may hold the key to the entire movie.

Parker seems a bit taken aback by whatever he sees. Either he’s very overwhelmed to learn that Stark’s glasses aren’t regular old glasses or he’s learning something extremely imperative to the film’s plot.

Our guess? Peter learns that the Elemental villains from the first “Far From Home” trailer aren’t real and that they’re some sort of illusion made up by Mysterio. Even after he’s gone, Iron Man is still guiding the way for Peter.