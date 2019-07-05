6 moments from the ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ trailers that didn’t make it into the movie

caption Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. source Sony Pictures Entertainment

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” follows the events of “Avengers: Endgame” and shows Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland) trying to put his superhero role aside so he can enjoy his class trip to Europe.

Fans who have already seen the film, which is a little over two hours long, might notice that there are some moments from the trailers and teasers that didn’t appear at all.

This includes a fight sequence of Spidey wearing his iron suit and taking down a mob in New York and another scene showing Peter running errands before his trip.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” marks Tom Holland’s second standalone film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it’s also the first film released following the events of “Avengers: Endgame.”

The movie focuses on Peter Parker trying to push his superhero duties aside so he can be a normal teenager and enjoy a class trip to Europe. Of course, things don’t go as planned and he’s tracked down by Nick Fury so he can deal with a new threat. The “Spider-Man” sequel also introduces a new character to the MCU, Mysterio (played by Jake Gyllenhaal), who simply can’t be trusted.

If you’ve already seen “Far From Home,” you might have noticed a few moments from the trailers and teasers that were absent from the movie, which is just over two hours long.

Keep reading to find out which scenes didn’t make the final cut.

We never saw Peter visit Mr. Delmar (and his cat) and the bodega.

caption Hemky Madera first appeared as Mr. Delmar in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” source Sony Pictures Entertainment

In the official teaser trailer, which was released in January 2019, Peter went to the store to pick up a few items before his trip, like a $1 toothpaste and toothbrush kit. He also told Mr. Delmat that he was going to away for a school trip.

Even though the scene was cut from the movie, there’s a part in the film in which Aunt May asks Peter if he remembered to pack mini toothpaste.

We don’t see Peter go down the subway station steps in Queens.

caption Spider-Man is from Queens, New York. source Sony Pictures Entertainment

The titular character travels beyond New York City in this movie, so it makes sense that there are hardly any scenes that show Peter in his neighborhood before jetting off.

A scene showing Peter getting his passport was also excluded.

caption Tom Holland is the youngest actor to portray Peter Parker/Spider-Man. source Sony Pictures Entertainment

In the teaser trailer, he said: “Peter Parker here to pick up a passport, please.”

Read more: 5 challenges Tom Holland endures while wearing his ‘Spider-Man’ suit

This quick moment that showed MJ at the airport didn’t make the cut.

caption Zendaya stars as MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. source Sony Pictures Entertainment

“Far From Home” explores the budding romance between Peter and MJ.

Similarly, we didn’t get to see this shot of Ned and Betty beaming at an airport counter.

caption Jacob Batalon and Angourie Rice play Ned and Betty. source Sony Pictures Entertainment

Ned and Betty realize they have feelings for each other while on vacation.

The scene that involved Spider-Man wearing the iron suit while taking down a mob didn’t appear in the movie.

caption Tom Holland has said that his superhero suit isn’t comfortable. source Sony Pictures Entertainment

Spider-Man was seen fighting some gun-wielding bad guys in the official trailer that came out in May 2019. After one of the police officers asked if he was “going to be the next Iron Man,” he said: “Well no, I don’t have time. I’m too busy doing your job.”

The hero went on to say that he was kidding, and they should “keep up the good work.”

In an interview with Ali Plumb for BBC Radio 1, Holland said that the scene was cut from the movie because “it was slowing down the initial build for the movie.”

“There’s already a lot of action sequences in this film and we didn’t really need one more, which was the Manfredi crime family sequence.”

The actor also said that there are plans to release the extra footage as part of a short film called “Peter Parker’s errands.”