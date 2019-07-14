‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ had no problem crushing newbies ‘Crawl’ and ‘Stuber’ at the box office

caption “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” source Sony

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” wins the domestic box office for a second-straight weekend, earning $45.3 million this weekend.

The Sony release now has a global total of $847 million.

The movie is on pace to become the highest-grossing “Spider-Man” movie of all time (“Spider-Man 3” is the the top to date with $891 million worldwide).

New releases “Crawl” and “Stuber” fell flat, as “Toy Story 4” snuck in to earn the second place finish this weekend.

It proves that this summer audiences are only going to the movies for titles they know they will enjoy, like Disney and superhero titles.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” continues to dominate the box office. In its second weekend in theaters, Sony’s Marvel movie brought in an estimated $45.3 million to be the number one film at the domestic box office for a second-straight weekend.

The movie has brought in $847 million worldwide and is on pace to become the highest-grossing “Spider-Man” movie ever by the time it ends its theatrical run. The highest-grossing Spidey movie to date is 2007’s “Spider-Man 3” which made $891 million worldwide.

New releases like Fox’s comedy “Stuber” and Paramount’s horror “Crawl” were no match for the Marvel superhero, as they fell flat with $8 million and $11.5 million opening weekends, respectively. In fact, neither even got second place, as “Toy Story 4” earned a strong $20.7 million over the weekend to earn the silver with a global cume of $771 million.

This weekend is the latest example that moviegoers this summer are being very selective in what they are going to see. If it’s not a sure bet, like a Disney release or a superhero title, they are staying home and watching what’s on streaming.

Read more: “The Lion King” remake is being trashed by critics, but all signs indicate it will be a smash hit for Disney at the box office

Right on cue, Disney is set to release another huge title, as the highly anticipated “The Lion King” remake hits screens next weekend after making a splash overseas. Opening in China over the weekend, it took in $54.7 million, which is a better start in the Middle Kingdom than “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and the last photo realistic Disney release, “The Jungle Book.”