There are 7 versions of Spider-Man in ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ — here are the actors behind each one

caption Miles and his Spider friends try to hide from his roommate in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” source Sony Pictures Animation

There are seven prominent versions of Spider-Man in “Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse,” in theaters Friday, December 14.

Here are all the actors you can expect to hear, including a few you may not have expected like Chris Pine and Nicolas Cage.

The first reviews for “Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse” are out and they’re extremely positive with many of them, including us, calling it the best movie of the year.

The Sony animated movie follows teenager Miles Morales who gets bitten by a spider and discovers he has the powers of the popular webslinger. He gets tangled up with a few other versions of the character throughout the movie when their parallel universes collide.

Who are all of these Spider people?

If you’re familiar with the comics, you probably know Spider-Gwen and Spider-Noir, but do you know all of the actors behind the familiar faces? Keep reading to see all of the Spider-Men – and women – you’ll see in the movie along with who’s playing them.

Jake Johnson (“New Girl”) is the voice of an alternate Spider-Man, Peter B. Parker.

Peter B. Parker is a slightly older Peter Parker whose life took a different turn.

He and Mary Jane Watson called off their relationship and Parker became a depressed, disheveled shell of the hero he once was. He packed on a few pounds and prefers wearing sweats over his Spider-Man costume. No judgment.

Miles Morales is voiced by Shameik Moore.

The “Get Down” actor plays the teen who gets bit by a spider and gains abilities similar to Spider-Man. He’s hoping Jake Johnson’s Spider-Man will teach him the ropes of what it means to be Spidey.

Hailee Steinfeld voices scene-stealer Gwen Stacy, aka Spider Woman.

Stacy is the Spider-Woman of Earth-65, a parallel Earth where Peter Parker never becomes Spider-Man. Instead he gets killed. In the comics, he’s accidentally killed by Gwen Stacy.

“Orange Is the New Black” star Kimiko Glenn voices Peni Parker.

In a parallel anime universe, Peni Parker is an orphan adopted by Peter Parker’s aunt and uncle.

This is where it gets a little weird. She doesn’t wear a typical Spider-Man suit. Instead, she wears a mech suit called SP//dr that is partially controlled by her spider. They’re close pals.

Comedian John Mulaney voices a parody of Spider-Man called Spider-Ham. Yes, he’s a pig.

caption Spider-Ham’s one of the most obscure versions of Peter Parker. source Sony Pictures Animation, Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Spider-Ham’s real identity isn’t Peter Parker. It’s Peter Porker. And if you thought a spider pig was strange, his comic origin is even weirder.

Spider-Ham actually started out as a spider who was bit by May Porker (the equivalent of Peter Parker’s aunt). As a result, the spider was transformed into a pig. This is a real comic that you can read.

Nicolas Cage appears as the black-and-white Spider-Noir.

Spider-Noir is a version of Peter Parker from the 1930s and Nicolas Cage really got into the role.

“I tried to channel those noir films with [Humphrey] Bogart, and have those kinds of sounds that he might make with [James] Cagney, or Edward G. Robinson, that kind of way of talking,” Cage told Entertainment Weekly of his role in the movie. “I tried to give the character that. It was a lot of fun. I think it should be quite funny. The movie definitely has a sense of humor, and that’s a good thing because it’s good for the whole family.”

Chris Pine voices the original Peter Parker.

You may be surprised to spot Pine’s name in the credits for the movie as Peter Parker. He’s not listed on IMDB or in press notes Sony released.

INSIDER was able to confirm it is indeed the “Wonder Woman” actor who makes a cameo in the movie.

He plays the original Peter Parker, aged 26, for a brief time in the animated movie. He leads the perfect life, married to Mary Jane Watson, and is beloved by all. He also resembles Pine with blonde hair and blue eyes.