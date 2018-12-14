‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ has one end-credits scene — here’s what it means for future sequels

caption The end of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” introduces us to even another Spider-Man. source Sony Pictures Animation

Warning: There are major spoilers below for “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is in theaters. If you head out to see it, make sure you stay until the very end.

There’s one end-credits scene you won’t want to miss if you’re a fan of the webslinger or internet culture.

Honestly, it’s one of the best post-credits scenes we’ve ever watched. But if you left the theater early, INSIDER has you covered.

What Happens

caption Neither of these Spider-Men are seen. source Sony Pictures

A comic word bubble pops up on screen saying, “Meanwhile, in Nueva York.”

We then cut to, what appears to be, a lair. A young woman tells a shadowy figure, “You’re a bit late.”

Multiple screens show what transpired over the course of the “Spider-Verse” movie as the mystery figure appears in focus. It’s yet another Spider-Man we haven’t seen yet, voiced by none other than Oscar Isaac.

He wears a cool midnight blue and red futuristic suit.

“I was gone for two hours, what did I miss?” says the mystery Spider-Man.

He has a device which allows him to travel through the multiverse and visit other Spider-Men. He decides to go back to the very beginning to “Earth-67.” When he arrives, he’s dropped into CBS’ 1967 animated Spider-Man series.

The two Spider-Men start pointing at one another, in a recreation of a very popular internet meme. The two go back-and-forth for a little bit asking one another why they’re pointing at each other and who pointed first.

caption A still from the CBS animated series. source CBS

Finally, the futuristic Spider-Man says, “I’m Spider-Man. I need you to come with me.” The scene ends.

Who is THIS Spider-Man?

Fans will instantly recognize this as Miguel O’Hara, the Spider-Man of 2099.

caption Meet Miguel O’Hara. This is from “Spider-Man 2099 Vol. 1: Out of Time” from 2014. source Marvel

The character was first introduced in the comics in 1992 by writer Peter David and artist Rick Leonardi.

He’s the first latino Spider-Man and has a brother named Gabriel. O’Hara is from the future and gained his Spidey powers while employed at Alchemax. He tried an experiment to replicate Peter Parker’s powers. Unsurprisingly, the experiment didn’t go as planned. Miguel’s DNA was rewritten, leaving him to be 50% spider.

Unlike some of the other Spider-Men, he doesn’t swing around on webs. Miguel’s suit has, what I’m going to call, web wings. He flies around with anti-gravity material on his back.

caption Miguel shows off his spider wing tech. source Marvel

The woman we see on screen is Lyla, Miguel’s assistant. She’s voiced in the movie by Greta Lee.

If you want to read more about Miguel O’Hara and Spider-Man 2099, you can find comics around the character here.

What did I just watch?

A lot of this is a fun gag scene. Anyone who has spent a lot of time on Twitter and Tumblr, and is familiar with memes, has probably come across this popular GIF of Spider-Man pointing at another Spider-Man.

Miguel O’Hara travels back in time to the 19th episode of the CBS cartoon called, “Double Identity.” The episode (which you can watch here) contains a scene with two Spider-Men, one of which is a villain, pointing at one another. The cops are perplexed and can’t identify the real Spider-Man from the fake.

The scene started going viral starting in 2011, according to KnowYourMeme, getting shared around websites like Funnyjunk and 9Gag. It really started taking off after August 2016. You can make your own meme featuring the “Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man” meme here.

What does this mean for future Spider-Men / Spider-Verse movies?

caption Miguel’s spider suit is darker than others. source Marvel

If you weren’t doubled over in fits of laughter, you’ll have noticed Miguel told the original Spider-Man he needed him to come with him. It sounds like Miguel is gathering together a group of his own Spider people from multiple universes for some important reason.

One guess? He may be trying to save a bunch of Spider-Men (and women) from an impending threat. In one Spider-Man 2099 comic from Peter David and Will Sliney’s 2014 run, a group of supervillains called the Inheritors are out to kill every version of Spider-Man that exists. Among them is a character named Daemos who kills a number of Spider people.

It’s not clear whether or not this is the path Sony’s “Spider-Verse” will go down, but it is one option. Before “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” was even released in theaters, Sony Pictures announced it’s investing heavily in the animated franchise. According to Variety, Sony is already developing a sequel and spin-offs to the film. We’re ready to see more of Miguel, Spider-Noir, and more Spider people who exist in the Spider-Verse.