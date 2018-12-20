The ‘Spider-Man’ suit fans have been clamoring for is finally coming to the huge PlayStation 4 game

source Marvel/Sony

The smash-hit “Spider-Man” game for the PlayStation 4 offers a ton of different suits for Spider-Man to wear while beating up bad guys and swinging through Manhattan.

Despite this, fans have been clamoring for one particular suit for months: The suit worn by Spidey in the “Spider-Man” films starring Tobey Maguire.

The suit – known as the “Raimi suit” because of film director Sam Raimi – was added to the game on Thursday. It’s a free addition for anyone who owns the game.

Moreover, the suit is outright free for anyone who already purchased the game. The game’s maker, Insomniac Games, calls it “a special holiday gift” for the millions of people who purchased “Spider-Man” on PlayStation 4.

Here’s how it looked on Mr. Maguire way back in the early 2000s:

source Sony

And here’s how it looks in “Spider-Man” on PlayStation 4:

source Sony/Insomniac Games

Pretty swanky!

The suit is one of dozens that Spidey can wear in the game, but this particular one – known as the “Raimi suit” due to its origin in director Sam Raimi’s trilogy of “Spider-Man” films – has been a point of contention among fans.

As recently as two weeks ago, fans were demanding answers from the game’s developer on Twitter about the whereabouts of the suit.

“Come on, Insomniac. You said you were listening,” one Twitter user wrote with an image of Maguire’s “Spider-Man” attached. “Listening doesn’t mean we always will do what people tell us to,” the Insomniac Games Twitter account responded. “We hear you. Hearing doesn’t mean we always act or follow.”

The vocal demand for the Raimi suit in “Spider-Man” on PS4 has become the most recent example of game fans making demands of game makers. It’s especially stark in the case of “Spider-Man,” given the game’s popularity among both critics and consumers – the game is a rare example of overdelivering on value.

caption One of the many suits you can don as “Spider-Man” on PlayStation 4. source Marvel’s Spider Man

Since it launched in September, there have been several free additions made to “Spider-Man.” The latest addition is the so-called Raimi suit.

“Just know things take a LONG time sometimes (months and months!) and even then go down to the literal wire,” Insomniac Games community director James Stevenson tweeted on Thursday. “We obviously never stopped listening.”

The new suit is said to be available in an update on Thursday.