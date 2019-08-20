‘Spider-Man’ could be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe and fans are sharing their grief and anger online

caption Tom Holland as Spider-Man in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” source Sony

News of Sony Pictures and Disney’s “Spider-Man” deal reportedly being off has sparked an influx of angry and sad reactions from fans online.

According to Deadline’s report, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige won’t produce any more “Spider-Man” films due to “an inability by Disney and Sony Pictures to reach new terms that would have given the former a co-financing stake going forward.” Variety also reported that sources say the two studios are at an “impasse.”

This could mean that the fan-favorite webslinger won’t appear in future films involving the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, “Spider-Man’s” Tom Holland and director Jon Watts are still committed to two upcoming movies.

The news comes almost two months after “Spider-Man: Far From Home” premiered and became Sony’s biggest global box office.

Almost as soon as the news hit, there has been a wave of reactions on Twitter. Most fans are completely shocked over the reports due to the success of the “Spider-Man” movies lead by Holland and Zendaya.

IM SORRY SO. SPIDER-MAN FAR FROM HOME MAKES OVER A BILLION DOLLARS, IS SONY’S MOST SUCCESSFUL MOVIE BC OF THE PARTNERSHIP WITH MARVEL AND SONY THINKS THEIR BEST IDEA IS TO FUCKING DESTRROY THE DEAL???! pic.twitter.com/KKV9bgzxjc — gaby ???? (@spideyroos) August 20, 2019

SONY IS REALLY GOING TO END SPIDER-MAN THE WAY IT DID AND NOT AT LEAST GIVE US ONE MORE MOVIE FOR CLOSURE pic.twitter.com/YkJ6aUFolk — em @spideyrogrs got suspended (@rogrsbcky) August 20, 2019

#KEEPSPIDEYINTHEMCU HOW DARE SONY TAKE SPIDER-MAN OUT OF THE MCU AFTER THEY PASS 1 BILLION!!! THIS IS SO STUPID I HOPE UR HAPPY SONY WITH YOUR MOST STUPID DECISION EVER pic.twitter.com/xYChJ6Gqyg — TOM HOLLAND IS MY DAD (@moonlightbae74) August 20, 2019

Others are just distraught.

if anyone was wondering this is how I’m feeling about the spider-man news https://t.co/fHZli1eGIa — out of context brooklyn nine nine????️‍???? (@nocontxt99) August 20, 2019

spider-man isn’t an avenger anymore. i am DEVASTATED THIS SCENE MEANS NOTHING NOW. pic.twitter.com/kCEUBX2Sbd — ???????????? (@gyIIenhaII) August 20, 2019

Dude…this Spider-Man/MCU news just totally ruined my day. WTF. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) August 20, 2019

Mcu stan twitter breaking in to Sony headquarters to take back Spider-Man

pic.twitter.com/u9tZSeUxSW — tony stank (@ironzcap) August 20, 2019

Some fans are coping with the news by proposing other people – like “Iron Man’s” Robert Downey Jr., perhaps – buy Sony so that Spider-Man will stay a part of the MCU.

rdj on his way to buy the whole sony company so he can bring spider-man back to the mcupic.twitter.com/bodtCQlld6 — clau✧ (was clauxojd) (@xojdowney) August 20, 2019

Popeyes gotta buy the rights to Spider-Man — Desus Nice (@desusnice) August 20, 2019

There are, of course, jokes about how this will impact the Avengers.

[sony's spider-man 3] peter: i miss him ned: who peter: you know. the steel dude (ᴺᵒ ᶦᵈᵉⁿᵗᶦᶠᶦᶜᵃᵗᶦᵒⁿ ʷᶦᵗʰ ᵃᶜᵗᵘᵃˡ ᵖᵉʳˢᵒⁿˢ ⁽ˡᶦᵛᶦⁿᵍ ᵒʳ ᵈᵉᶜᵉᵃˢᵉᵈ⁾, ᵖˡᵃᶜᵉˢ, ᵃⁿᵈ ᵖʳᵒᵈᵘᶜᵗˢ ᶦˢ ᶦⁿᵗᵉⁿᵈᵉᵈ ᵒʳ ˢʰᵒᵘˡᵈ ᵇᵉ ᶦⁿᶠᵉʳʳᵉᵈ) — miwako sakurada (@traceyfanclub) August 20, 2019

spider-man waving goodbye to the avengers after the sony deal pic.twitter.com/RSRR5TWyfx — rigby (@rileyrigby_) August 20, 2019

Other Twitter users just hope that Sony and Disney could still come to an agreement, somehow.

Ummmm so it looks like our fears of the Sony/Disney dispute is coming to a head and they’re potentially pulling Spider-Man out of the MCU?? I’m… angry?!?! — Thomas Sanders (@ThomasSanders) August 20, 2019

Representatives for Disney, Sony, and Marvel have not released a public statement at this time.