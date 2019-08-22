More than 70,000 angry fans have signed a petition to ‘keep Spider-Man with Disney and the MCU’

caption Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” source Sony Pictures Entertainment

More than 70,000 disgruntled fans have signed a petition to keep Spider-Man with Disney and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“After the news today that Sony walked away from their deal with Disney, I cannot in good faith stand by while Spider-man and his fans around the world become collateral damage,” Nate Phillips, who created the Change.org petition, wrote in the description. “Spider-man in the MCU has brought some of the best moments in modern cinema history. SONY you must let go of this property or renegotiate with Disney to keep all of the fans happy.”

The petition continued: “Please join me in standing against Sony who I’ll be boycotting until this matter is properly resolved. Share this petition and let’s make our voices heard!”

At the time of this article’s publication, the petition garnered more than 73,000 signatures out of its 75,000 goal.

In related fan activism, thousands of people have pledged to “storm Sony and bring Spider-Man home to the MCU.” The Facebook page for the event is hosted by William Young, Ian Farr, and Mackenzie Hobbs.

The events will take place outside Sony’s offices in New York and California on Saturday, October 19.

The event description reads: “We storm Sony Pictures in solidarity dressed in Spider-Man costumes and bring our boy home! This is a peaceful demonstration and violence will not be tolerated.”

At the time of publication, 7,000 people said they would be participating while more than 5,000 people expressed interest.

On Tuesday, Deadline reported that Sony and Disney were unable to reach a financial agreement regarding Spider-Man. Disney reportedly asked for 50/50 cofinancing in future “Spider-Man” films, which Sony turned down. As a result, the Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, won’t produce any future “Spider-Man” films and Tom Holland’s webslinger won’t be able to appear in the MCU.

Sony counteracted with a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, which was later posted on the studio’s Twitter account, which placed the blame for the split on Marvel.

“We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have [Feige] continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film,” Sony said.

“We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him – including all their newly added Marvel properties – do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own,” the studio continued. “Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.”

Sony has owned the film rights to Spider-Man (and related characters like Venom and Moribus) since 1998. Holland’s version of the superhero introduced in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War” was made possible by a deal Sony and Marvel reached in 2015.

The past “Spider-Man” franchises, which starred Tobey Maguire and then Andrew Garfield, were led solely by Sony, without input from Marvel/Disney. With Sony still owning and distributing 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and its sequel, “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” the character could still be part of the MCU.

In 2019, Holland starred in “Avengers: Endgame” and “Far From Home.” Both movies hit $1 billion at the box office, and “Far From Home” became Sony’s highest-grossing movie of the year.