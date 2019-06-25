‘Spider-Man’ star Tom Holland tried to help a fan who was getting crushed by autograph seekers and proved he’s a real-life hero

caption Tom Holland at the Empire State Building. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Tom Holland tried to help a fan from getting crushed by pushy autograph seekers in New York City, telling them, “I’m going to throw your s— on the floor if you keep pushing that girl.”

The fan detailed the alarming moment in a series of viral tweets and videos, which sparked an online conversation on professional autograph seekers, aka “graphers.”

In a shaky video of the moment, the “Spider-Man” star can be heard telling her, “I got you. I got you.”

Tom Holland proved he’s a real-life hero by trying to stop “graphers” – people who seek out celebrities for their autographs in order to sell them – from crushing a fan who was also waiting to get an autograph from the star of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” on Monday.

The Twitter user, @NamelessCass, detailed what happened on a street in Manhattan in a tweet that had over 14,000 retweets and 70,000 likes on Tuesday afternoon.

“TOM HOLLAND JUST THREATENED GROWN ASS MEN THEN THREW THEIR POSTERS BECAUSE I WAS CRUSHED AGAINST THE BARRICADE HE SAID ‘IM GONNA THROW YOUR S— ON THR GROUND IF YOU KEEP PUSHING HER’ then came to me and calmed me down and the video HES LITERALLY SO MAD AT GRAPHERS VKSBDKSN WHAT?” the tweet read.

She followed that up with a tweet with a shaky video where she says she’s “literally going to have a panic attack” because she was getting pushed up against the barricade by “30 grown men.”

In the short clip, Holland can be heard warning the people who were pushing her, “I’m going to throw your s— on the floor if you keep pushing that girl.”

He then told her, “I got you. I got you.”

“It’s okay I got you I got you” @TomHolland1996 ????

Another Twitter user, @SedJazz, wrote that they were also there and “crying because I was happy yet because I was scared.”

“I never would have thought that people way older than me and bigger would be squashing me to the ground,” the tweet read.

@NamelessCass tweeted on Tuesday that she woke up to over 100 direct messages.

“If anyone can just go ahead and tell Tom thank you and I hope to actually meet him and thank him someday it would be much appreciated lmfao,” the tweet read.

@NamelessCass and representatives for Holland didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.