This online startup lets guys design custom-fit dress shirts for as little as $79 — here’s what I thought after trying it

Founded in 2010, Spier & Mackay is a Canadian startup that specializes in made-to-measure menswear.

Starting at $79, you can fully customize dress shirts, with options for materials, collars, cuffs, pockets, monograms, sizing, and more.

I went through the design process and I got the best-fitting dress shirt I’ve ever worn. Here’s how it works.

Custom clothing is often thought to be reserved for those who have the luxury of time and money to spend at an artisan tailor. For that reason, most guys go straight for off-the-shelf options. But the reality is that no matter how much you spend on a standard dress shirt, you’ll never achieve a fit as good as a made-to-measure garment.

Fortunately, there are a few ways to get around those time-consuming and wallet-burning trips to a tailor, and one of the best options is a startup called Spier & Mackay.

Founded in 2010, Spier & Mackay is an emerging menswear brand from Canada that touts itself as a maker and purveyor of fine handmade dress shirts and suits. After realizing how hard and expensive it was for the average guy to get his hands on custom clothes, the company created an easy-to-use online portal for bespoke dress shirts.

Starting at $79 each, Spier & Mackay allows you to choose every element that goes into a dress shirt from the comfort of your home – or where ever you might be when you want to order shirts. There are hundreds of fabrics to choose from and dozens of customization options available, including materials, collars, cuffs, pockets, monograms, sizing, and more.

The company gave me an opportunity to customize my own shirt and it’s easily the best fitting made-to-measure garment I have in my closet.

Read on to see what that design process is like or click here to start designing your own Spier & Mackay custom dress shirt now.

1. Pick out your fabric. There are hundreds of choices available.

The first step is to pick out the fabric you want to use on the shirt. With hundreds of choices, you’ll find a variety of prints, colors, and materials. Whether you want a classic white oxford, a fun pineapple print shirt for the summer, or a heavier plaid flannel for the winter, you’ve got plenty of options.

Although most options are available for $79, I opted for a more premium wrinkle-resistant, sky blue fine twill for $129.

2. Create your style: Choose collars, cuffs, pockets, and more.

Next, you get to choose all of the key elements that make up your shirt: the collar, cuffs, plackets, back pleat, pocket, and cover stitch. This step of the customization process is where you’ll really begin to make a shirt that’s perfect for you, whether you’re designing it for a specific occasion or everday wear.

For example, if you’re creating a shirt to wear with a tuxedo, you might want to go with a more elegant spread collar, French cuffs for cufflinks, and no pockets. Alternatively, if you’re creating a casual flannel, a buttoned collar, buttoned cuffs, and chest pocket would be more suitable. And if you just want to pick your favorite style for each category, that’s perfectly fine, too.

3. Each drop-down menu includes visual representations of each style

What I like best about this step of the customization process is that Spier & Mackay guides you through each category with details on every style and advice on what it goes well with. For collars, they’ll tell you if the style works with bigger tie knots like a Windsor, suits with wider or thinner lapels, and even the shape of your face.

While you won’t have a tailor to guide you through, this is just as helpful. Even if you don’t have a great sense of style, it’d be hard to end up creating a bad-looking shirt.

4. Make it premium and personal: Add upgraded buttons and monograms.

Spier & Mackay prides itself on delivering high-quality products, and it really shows in some of the shirts’ standard attributes. Egyptian cotton fabric, nine–piece hand-turned collars, removable collar stays, and matching patterns at all the seams are just some of the few key features each Spier & Mackay shirt – whether custom or not – includes.

However, the advanced options section is where you can elevate your shirt to the next level. You can add a personalized monogram up to six characters, which is perfect for initials stylized like “A.J.I.” My last name happens to be six letters long, so I decided to add an “Ismael” monogram in script to my shirt. I also upgraded to mother of pearl buttons, which have a really nice iridescent effect. It’s far more elegant than the normal white plastic buttons you find on most dress shirts.

5. Finding your measurements for the perfect fit

The final step is to enter your measurements. Here, you’ll be presented with three options for sizing – measuring a shirt from your closet, measuring your body, or selecting standard sizes. Since the whole premise is to create a shirt that’s customized specifically for you, I strongly recommend measuring your body for sizing. Unless you’re measuring a custom-made garment, you’ll probably end up with standard sizes and a fit that’s not exactly for you.

Regardless of which sizing method you choose, Spier & Mackay has helpful how-to videos for accurately getting all of the necessary measurements. I already knew my body measurements from other custom pieces I’ve made in the past, but for those who don’t know their measurements, the videos are definitely helpful. Grab a garment tape measure, follow the videos, and you’ll have your measurements in a few minutes. Once you enter your measurements, they’ll stay on file for future orders.

The final product

After choosing a premium wrinkle-resistant twill ($129), mother of pearl buttons ($12), and a monogram ($2), the shirt I designed came out to $143. Although I went all out during the design process, I believe that Spier & Mackay custom dress shirts are still a good value. I was extremely pleased with the overall fit, the quality of the stitching, and the reinforced gussets – and those are all things you’ll receive no matter which material you choose.

I’m not saying you should toss out all your current shirts and replace them with these $140+ dress shirts, but if you’re having a treat-yourself-moment or you need a shirt for a special occasion, this is the best choice I’ve found so far.

For men who do need dress shirts for every day of the week, staying on the low end of the price range with $79 materials makes stocking up on them a bit more justifiable.

If you’re tired of wearing poorly fitted off-the-shelf dress shirts or coming to work dress exactly like your coworkers, I strongly recommend Spier & Mackay‘s custom made-to-measure dress shirts.