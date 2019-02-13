Spike Lee and ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman are making a Netflix movie

source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Netflix will distribute Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” starring Chadwick Boseman.

Lee joins other high-profile filmmakers with movies at Netflix, including Alfonso Cuarón, Steven Soderbergh, and Martin Scorsese.

Netflix is making a big push into original movies in 2019, and “BlacKkKlansman” director Spike Lee is the latest high-profile filmmaker to work with the streaming giant on a new movie.

Netflix will release “Da 5 Bloods,” about a group of Vietnam veterans who return to “find their lost innocence,” Netflix confirmed to Business Insider (Variety first reported the news). Lee will write, direct, and produce the movie, and “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman will star.

READ MORE: ‘High Flying Bird’ is Netflix’s first hit original movie of 2019, and it was shot on an iPhone

Lee has worked with Netflix before as an executive producer, writer, and director on the TV series “She’s Gotta Have It,” which is based on his 1986 movie of the same name.

“BlacKkKlansman” is up for six Oscars on February 24, including best picture and best director for Lee, which is his first nomination in the category. He’s also nominated for best adapted screenplay.

Netflix also has a huge presence at this year’s Oscars with 15 nominations, including its first for best picture for Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma,” which is up for 10 nominations itself.

As Netflix has fought for a place in awards season, it has butted heads with traditionalists in Hollywood. But it has still managed to snag Oscar-winning filmmakers. If “Roma” wins big on Oscar night, it will surely attract more.

Joel and Ethan Coen directed the Western anthology film “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” which is nominated for three Oscars. Steven Soderbergh’s basketball drama, “High Flying Bird,” was released on Friday to rave reviews.

Martin Scorsese is directing “The Irishman,” which Netflix is expected to drop this year. “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle will executive produce and direct a Netflix musical drama series called “The Eddy.” And “The Shape of Water” director Guillermo del Toro is set to make a “Pinocchio” movie for Netflix.