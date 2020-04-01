Spire Education Launches High-Performance Classes for Students amid a Global Crisis Disrupting Education

Spire Education aims to provide exceptional teaching and revolutionize students’ enrichment.

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 1 April 2020 – Spire Education is a revolutionary project designed to nurture hard-working students and help them achieve the best grades possible by providing accessible and affordable education. Sign-ups are now open to students and teachers, with lessons beginning as soon as the 6th of April. The goal is to help students overcome academic challenges by introducing well suited tutors to provide a tailored and flexible enrichment.





Spire will offer a range of classes to cater for a myriad of individual learning preferences:

Private 1-on-1 online classes

Small group online teaching with a maximum group size of 5 students

Spire-coordinated online intensive courses to tackle upcoming exams





To tackle the upcoming HKDSE examinations, Spire is launching Chinese and Mathematics intensive courses held over a three-week period, which will involve three one hour engagements per week. The course has a two-pronged approach: first to review past paper questions as completed by students before lessons; followed by teachers going into depth on more nuanced topics and questions designed to further challenge understanding and fundamental knowledge of each topic.

Spire boasts innovation through their revolutionary online platform, built to suit the needs of education. It is easy-to-use for both students and teachers to optimise learning and teaching. Attractive features such as the personalised timetable and portal for homework submissions are to complement their in-built whiteboard. Used for teaching and supports seamless collaboration, this platform differentiates itself from other video conferencing mediums by mimicking a real classroom environment. Education continues outside the classroom and our teachers are fully committed to meeting their students’ needs. Students can further their learning outside of the classroom and ask for help from their teachers via our messaging function. Spire’s platform will also be available to download through iOS and PlayStore to cater to any and all mobile users.

Spire constantly updates their resource bank with past-paper questions, crucial and extensive materials for registered tutors to access anytime, anywhere. Spire Education’s CEO, D. Lee, said: “Even though we are a hub for freelance tutors, we don’t hesitate to invest in building our resources, because quality of teaching is of utmost importance to us”. They have academic consultants averaging over 20 years of experience in the education industry — to analyse and breakdown any syllabus changes and to maintain high levels of teaching quality — such that the quality of service will remain top-notch. “As we are primarily an online platform, it is easy for us to disseminate information to our tutors, which is why we will definitely be one of the fastest to react in the industry and assist our tutors to be at the forefront in the world of education” Lee added.

Spire offers high quality teaching based on each country’s competitive tutorial rates. The main focus is to provide enrichment globally and help as many students as possible. Detailed teacher profiles, reviews and testimonials are featured on the platform to provide full transparency.

Given the abrupt disruption to schools and classes, Spire provides unparalleled teaching for students to overcome these struggles and enrich their knowledge. In response to cancellation of most finishing school exams, they are offering free University Consultations to the first 50 student sign-ups. Over the next decade, Spire ambitiously aims to transform global education systems and unlock unlimited potential in a new generation of highly intelligent individuals.





About Spire Online Education Limited

Founded in 2019, Spire Education aims to help students who are driven to succeed and assist them to achieve their desired results. Spire believes this is achievable through their innovative, revolutionary and online holistic teaching methods.



