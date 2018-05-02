America’s most hated airline is offering an 85% discount on its tickets for one day only

caption A Spirit Airlines Airbus A319. source Flickr/Tomas Del Coro

The Florida-based ultra-low-cost carrier is offering the 85% discount to celebrate is 85% on-time performance rating in March.

Spirit is all about cheap no-frills flying.

And on Wednesday, Spirit flights are getting even cheaper.

However, there’s some serious fine print that goes along with the sale. First, all tickets must be purchased at least seven days before travel.

In addition, the discount applies to only roundtrip flights or flights purchased as part of a vacation package. The coupon also does not cover the passenger usage charge, regulatory compliance charge, and fuel charge.

caption Destinations and routes excluded from the Spirit Airlines sale. source Spirit Airlines

And then there are the destinations and routes that are excluded from the deal. There are a lot of them. There are major restrictions on travel from Las Vegas, Denver, and Dallas. In addition, many destinations in the Caribbean, Central America, and South America have been cut out completely like Bogota, Colombia, San Pedro Sula, Honduras, and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

However, even with these restrictions, there will likely be some seriously good deals.

Spirit Airlines is an ultra-low-cost carrier. Its unbundled customer experience is targeted at budget-conscious consumers who don’t necessarily require the frivolities offered by full-service or even low-cost airlines like Southwest. As a result, many find the travel experience to be cramped and underwhelming. Spirit finished last in Consumer Reports’ latest airline rankings.