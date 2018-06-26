‘Do you know what hell is?’: A Spirit Airlines passenger began yelling and acting ‘erratic’ and ‘irate’ after the plane made an unscheduled stop because of a medical emergency

source Spirit

A Spirit Airlines passenger had a disturbing in-flight outburst during a flight from Houston to Minneapolis on Monday.

Both passengers and flight staff attempted to calm her down before she was escorted off the plane by police.

After being grounded on the tarmac in Rochester, Minnesota for two hours because of an unrelated medical emergency, the plane eventually landed in Minneapolis.

Law enforcement escorted a woman off a Spirit Airlines flight en route to Minneapolis from Houston on Monday after she began yelling and acting ‘erratic.’

After being diverted to Rochester, Minnesota for landing due to a different passenger having a medical emergency, a woman stood up and began to act “erratic” and “irate,” the airline said in a statement to Business Insider.

A one-minute, 20-second video, taken by eyewitness passenger, Chianti Washington, shows a middle-aged woman of medium height and curly brown hair, pacing up and down the aisle, crying, yelling, gesticulating wildly, making threats and screaming expletives as flight attendants and other passengers attempted to calm her down.

“Get me the f*** off this (extended string of expletives) plane!” the woman is shown screaming.

At one point she yells, “‘Do you want to know what hell is? I’ve been there! Six times!'”

In another moment she cries, “I don’t care! Put me in a f***ing psych vest!”

“People were pretty scared,” one passenger told ABC 13 News Houston via video interview. “There was several kids on the back of the plane.”

The passenger was removed from the plane with the help of law enforcement, the airline said.

“Yesterday morning a flight from Houston to Minneapolis had to land in Rochester, Minnesota due to a Guest experiencing a medical emergency. On the ground in Rochester, another passenger became erratic and irate and was removed from the aircraft with the assistance of law enforcement,” Steven Schuler, Director of Communications for Spirit Airlines, told Business Insider in a statement.

“We apologize to our Guests who had to witness this and for the inconvenience of the delay. Safety is our top priority at Spirit Airlines.”

In the video, a couple of male passengers stand up to block the woman from her attempts to de-board the plane. She screams in their face and points aggressively at them and yells, “Do you know who my brothers are? They are f***ing Marine snipers! Do you want to f*** with a f****ing Marine?”

Before the woman was taken off the flight by police, the video shows a stranger seated near the back of the plane opening his arms to the woman, and she proceeds to fall into his lap, sobbing, as the man hugs and pats her shoulders in an attempt to calm her down.

This was not the smoothest flight for passengers and crew alike. The plane was on the ground in Rochester for two hours, as on top of the original medical emergency and a dramatic outburst by the woman, two other passengers were taken off the plane after getting into an argument with Spirit Airlines staff, according to a report from ABC13. Eventually, the plane landed in Minneapolis.